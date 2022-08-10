It is late summer, a time when kitchen counters and produce baskets overflow with many varieties of tender summer squash. While it may be tempting to take our squashes for granted and push them to the back of the produce drawer, let me encourage you to take a fresh look at this important food and inspire you to get to know the “spirit of the squash.”
Archeological findings confirm that squash has been a part of Native American culture for thousands of years. Originating in the Americas, the earliest fossil evidence for squash domestication dates to 10,000 years ago in Southern Mexico and Northern Central America. In our region of Eastern North America, evidence for squash cultivation dates to 5,000 years ago.
Revered in Native American culture, squash is one of the crops in the Three Sisters Planting, along with corn and beans. In addition to providing nutritious food, Three Sisters plantings are examples of symbiotic companion gardening techniques. In Three Sisters gardens, each plant has its place and purpose in the growth cycle, providing harmonious conditions for nourishment of the plants and soil.
Three Sisters plantings are one example of growing techniques that Indigenous people use to maintain food sovereignty, which ensures survival and growth of their population in harmony with the land. It is in this spirit that Native Americans shared squash and other seeds with early European settlers, providing them food and resources necessary for survival. Eventually these seeds were transported to other continents and planted in gardens all over the world. Today, there are hundreds of squash varieties grown worldwide, many of which are imported for the U.S. market.
Recognizing the importance of preserving traditional Indigenous food ways and traditions in promoting health and wellness of Native Americans, the USDA’s Office of Tribal Relations created the Indigenous Food Sovereignty Initiative. In cooperation with Native American Tribal leaders and groups, this initiative promotes Tribal seed saving and sharing of heirloom seeds and plants, sustainable food foraging practices, and marketing of Indigenous and Native-produced foods. You can help these efforts by growing and purchasing heirloom squash varieties and recognizing the true “spirit of the squash” that lives in every seed.
Whether your favorite is a straight or crook-necked yellow squash, green or yellow zucchini, or the scalloped patty pan, these members of the Curcubita pepo species are quick and easy to prepare as part of your summer menu. Choose smaller immature fruits with shiny skin for the mildest flavor. If you are lucky enough to encounter a squash blossom, these are beautiful edible additions to any dish.
To help you enjoy some of your summer squash, try the recipes provided.
Joi Vogin is a licensed nutritionist and clinical herbalist with more than 25 years of experience in nutrition and public health education. She joined the University of Maryland Extension Frederick office in June as its family and consumer sciences educator.
