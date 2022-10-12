Pulled pork sandwiches. Lobster rolls. Fish tacos. Almost any dish you can think of has gone vegan courtesy of an enterprising cook. And if that plant-based version doesn’t exist today, someone is undoubtedly working on it for tomorrow.

It’s a dynamic time for the global market for plant-based foods, which is projected to reach $166 billion by 2030, up from $29.4 billion in 2020, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. In New York, chefs are bringing new energy to vegan food options. With more than 1,400 restaurants and food venues offering vegan dishes, according to Tripadvisor data, New York City is ranked among the top destinations in the U.S. for plant-based foodies, a study by Meal Delivery Experts shows. Mayor Eric Adams is likewise pushing for a more plant-based diet at schools.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription