I was shocked when I received emails and comments along the lines of “What is chili crisp?” after my corn soup recipe with the ingredient was published. I was introduced to it about four years ago, trying it for the first time while traveling abroad and being amazed by the crispy, umami-filled, slightly spicy condiment. That same year, food writer Cathy Erway wrote “The Cult of Spicy Chile Crisp Is Real” for Taste, and my experience shows that to be true, as it has permeated my social media feeds and food culture at large ever since.

“When a cult is formed around a food, it can seem like it hit the world all at once,” Erway wrote. “But this oily, mottled mixture of fried spices, with a not-so-subtle boost of MSG, has been around in China’s Guizhou province since Lao Gan Ma started making and selling the chile crisp in 1997.” Furthermore, the condiment itself has been a staple ingredient in Chinese kitchens long before you could buy it on the shelf. “Don’t call it a trend. It is the biggest chile sauce in China, the country with the biggest population.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription