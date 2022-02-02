I’m a sucker for a good baked pasta — crispy topping, bubbling sauce, maybe a little cheese (or a lot) — but I’ve never considered it a particularly streamlined affair. You’ve got to boil and drain the pasta before tossing it with the other ingredients, and if you’re making a separate sauce, that’s at least three bowls, blenders and/or pots to clean.
As much as I appreciate recipes that require less cleanup, it wasn’t until I read Anna Jones’s new book that I made the connection between one-pot cooking and eco-consciousness. Even though Jones doesn’t directly draw that line, the book’s title, “One Pot, Plan, Planet,” does. And it makes sense: Fewer dishes means less water. But that also means more time to cook, which might mean more time to cook from scratch.
Jones includes a recipe for baked pasta that requires you to dirty exactly one pan — a casserole dish — and a small mixing bowl for the topping. The key is to put the pasta in the casserole dried and add enough liquid to cook it with the other ingredients, lasagna-style.
Those ingredients include touches that give this a Spanish vibe: smoked paprika, of course, plus jarred roasted red peppers, sliced olives, sherry vinegar and a small amount of manchego cheese. With those and the three types of fennel in the mix — bulb, fronds and seeds — the bake ends up with a satisfyingly deep, piquant flavor.
You’ll love the comfort you get from this warming dish, and you’ll love getting back the time you otherwise would’ve spent cleaning up afterward.
