There’s a pizza out there with no tomato sauce and no mozzarella. It has clams — sometimes still in their shell — plus, some would say sacrilegiously, pecorino Romano cheese, along with garlic, dried chile and perhaps oregano or parsley. It bucks so many pizza conventions that it couldn’t have been engineered and focus-grouped in a lab. Instead, the white clam pie from New Haven, Conn., is an alchemy of a specific time, place and labor force, and it’s so deliriously good — piquant, briny, bright — that it’s worth ripping off at home.

Frank Pepe is widely recognized as the originator of New Haven-style pizza and specifically the white clam pizza. He started by selling two kinds of pizza out of a pushcart to factory workers before opening his restaurant in 1925. It remains open and the longest-running pizza joint in the area, albeit in a different location down the road.

