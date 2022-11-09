This soup may pique your interest based on its profile pic alone, but it is so much more intriguing once you get to know it better.
On the surface, it is a comfortingly familiar mushroom soup — creamy, savory and easy to enjoy. But it tastes exponentially deeper because the mushrooms and shallots in it are first roasted until they are concentrated and beautifully browned.
It's an extra step that is well worth the time, and can be done ahead to keep the soup extremely weeknight-friendly. Adding further flavor dimension, there's also an splash of dry sherry (you could substitute additional broth and a tablespoon of sherry vinegar), an herbal element of fresh thyme and a bit of garlic. The soup can be made with beef broth for a richer umami essence, or with vegetable broth to keep it vegan.
Along with all that flavor, this soup also has considerable nutritional bragging rights. Besides the wealth of B vitamins, potassium and health-protective compounds in the mushrooms, the soup gets its creaminess not from cream, but from being pureed with a can of cannellini beans, which — in addition to essential minerals, fiber and more — deliver enough protein to make it a meal in a bowl.
