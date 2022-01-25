The Washington Post
There’s a lot to be said for no-fuss, back-pocket recipes you can whip up any time. They can be especially helpful come morning when we’re still rubbing the sleep out of our eyes.
These Buttermilk Waffles are exactly that kind of dish. The recipe is one I’ve been making for well over a decade, adapted from one of the first cookbooks I ever owned, “The Williams-Sonoma Bride & Groom Cookbook,” by Gayle Pirie and John Clark (a wedding present, of course).
The waffles are pantry-friendly and require only a few ingredients. The recipe is simple enough that after a few batches, you, like me, will have it memorized. In no time, you’ll be churning out beautiful waffles before your caffeine has even kicked in. They’re the ideal breakfast to bust out for special occasions or lazy weekends at home.
As written, this recipe creates crisp, versatile waffles that are a blank canvas for your choice of toppings, though maple syrup and a little pat of softened butter are at the top of my list. It’s flexible as well.
- Try swapping in whole-grain flours, such as whole-wheat, spelt or buckwheat, for up to half of the all-purpose. Cornmeal is lovely, too.
- Use your favorite extract, and experiment with citrus zests.
- Take the waffles in a savory direction with spices, diced chipotle peppers or sliced scallions.
- Top with a fried or sunny-side up egg and some hot sauce? Don’t mind if I do.
- Frozen corn, thawed and drained, works splendidly in conjunction with cornmeal.
- For extra lightness and crispness, check out the variation at the bottom of the recipe that uses whipped egg whites.
Buttermilk is worth keeping on hand for this recipe alone, and as I’ve said here before, I don’t think substitutes cut it. Leftover buttermilk can be frozen, but it will also keep for months in the refrigerator.
For several reasons, I have two waffle irons — one that produces a pair of square waffles and another that creates Belgian-style rounds. This recipe worked well in both models. How many waffles you end up with may vary depending on your individual appliance.
Feel free to double the recipe to feed a large family or ensure you have extras for subsequent days. Perhaps even better than your first waffle warm out of the iron is being able to pop another in the toaster to enjoy that same feeling again and again.
