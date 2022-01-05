We tend to think of salads as spring and summer affairs, but many lettuces and dark leafy greens, including spinach, watercress, arugula, kale, romaine, bok choy and radicchio, thrive in cooler months.
The chill in the air helps tame their bitterness, so the astringency of arugula turns into a bewitching pepperiness, and the harshness of kale is offset by a verdant vegetal tang.
“Whether it is a single variety of leaf lightly dressed, or a more complex arrangement of leaves that flatter one another, the making of a salad is where kitchen craft crosses over into art,” Nigel Slater wrote in “Tender,” his loving treatise on vegetables. “More than baking bread or making a cake, rolling pastry or basting the roast, I am at my happiest in the kitchen when I am putting a salad together.”
Let’s follow Slater’s lead tonight, then, with a deeply flavored kale salad inspired by the season.
Thick slices of bread get roasted alongside mushrooms and roughly chopped red onion until the bread turns golden and the vegetables are meaty and caramelized. While that’s going, massage the kale with a little salt. This will tenderize the leaves and allow them to absorb the sweet-and-tangy dressing.
Apple cider, apple cider vinegar, whole-grain mustard and olive oil are shaken in a jar for the simple dressing. Once the bread is evenly toasted, it gets ripped apart for rough croutons. These will soak up the dressing, mushroom juices and sweetness from the pear slices for a panzanella effect. Blue cheese keeps things squarely on the savory side.
