In short, making dinner can be divided into two parts.
1. The technique — how you cook the ingredients, whether roasting, steaming, boiling or something else.
2. The flavoring of those ingredients — how do you make them taste great to you?
Mix and match these two components to unlock a lifetime of meals.
If only it were that easy. When you’re already hungry or fried, ideas can be elusive. How do I make that piece of fish (or chicken, tofu or lentils) taste different from last week’s version?
Scanning cookbooks, or searching the internet, can help but also, think about deconstructing favorite recipes.
Blender sauces are prime candidates for this treatment. Before they were whizzed into a homogenous mixture, each of the ingredients carried its own individual flavor and texture. Reinterpreting the components of such sauces can be a seamless way to flavor a meal.
For example, you could roast a chicken and drag pieces through pesto. That’d be delightful!
But what if its outside was coated with grated Parmesan so it melted and crisped onto the chicken as it roasted. You could add whole cloves of garlic alongside so they caramelized in the bird’s fat. Why not toss pine nuts in there, too? Then, while the chicken is resting on a cutting board, we could toss in a sturdy green, such as frisee or escarole, or grains or pasta, into the schmaltzy garlic-pine nut mixture. A hit of fresh lemon juice will perk it up, as will a bunch of basil leaves.
Eat it all together and it’s chicken and pesto — sort of — but substantial, textured.
Dissect other blended recipes you enjoy and consider how each ingredient could be used differently. Mojo sauce has oranges, garlic, oregano and cumin. Muhammara is red bell peppers, walnuts, bread, lemon, pomegranate molasses, red chile and cumin.
Then, there’s romesco, the ruddy-red, nutty, smoky sauce from Catalonia usually made by blending charred or roasted red peppers, tomatoes and garlic with olive oil, sherry vinegar, smoked paprika, almonds or hazelnuts, and bread to thicken. Its spirit and ingredients guide this one-pan fish dinner.
Here, we start by crisping cured Spanish chorizo, which gives the dish smokiness. Then, stir in tomato paste, garlic and chickpeas, which stand in for the starchy bread, to warm and bloom. Add a few jarred red peppers and a little water, scraping up the flavorful browned bits. In a nod to the common Spanish and Portuguese combination of chorizo and white fish, halibut (or cod or turbot) is placed atop the deep-red chickpea mixture and baked until tender.
The final flourish is a mixture of almonds, parsley and sherry vinegar. It gives crunch, freshness and acidity to an otherwise savory, spoonable dish.
All the components together taste like romesco, but you can just call it dinner.
