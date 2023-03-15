"Why isn't the original indigenous diet all the rage today?" Sean Sherman, the Oglala Lakota chef asks in the introduction to his book, "The Sioux Chef's Indigenous Kitchen," written with Beth Dooley. "It's hyperlocal, ultraseasonal, uberhealthy. ... Mostly, it's utterly delicious." It's the way of eating Native Americans thrived on for generations before Europeans arrived, and it's guided by respect for the food, and connection with nature and community.
This rich, flavorful stew drives that point home. Like every recipe in the book, it is made with ingredients native to North America, which — yes, can be purchased in well-stocked grocery stores — but also can be found by stepping outside. Traditionally made with naturally lean, exceptionally eco-friendly game meat and a savory mix of dried and fresh mushrooms and onions, the stew is earthy and sumptuous, with deep flavor and notes of herbal brightness from sumac, juniper and oregano. The fork-tender meat, mushrooms and sauce served over bright orange, mashed squash, makes for a beautiful and nourishing meal.
