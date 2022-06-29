For more than 80 years, Colu Henry’s family has been making chicken Quintiliano, a saucy, one-pan dish that’s slightly sweet with caramelized garlic and deeply tangy from balsamic and red wine vinegars. Though it’s full of strong, punchy flavors, the final dish ends up softly pungent, or what Italians call agrodolce — sweet and sour. It’s a marvelous recipe from Henry’s new book, “Colu Cooks: Easy Fancy Food.”
Henry, a cookbook author and longtime food professional, grew up in Nanuet, a hamlet about an hour north of New York City. She remembers dinners on hot summer nights on the screened-in porch, and all the weekends when she’d help her grandmother make Sunday sauce for big family feasts. But the dish she remembers most was this chicken.
“Chicken Quintiliano wasn’t a weekend dish, it wasn’t a holiday dish,” Henry tells me by phone from Hudson, N.Y. “But my grandmother treated it as a signature of hers.” Her grandmother, Immaculata (Molly) Ferrara Goodman, who lived with the family, made it a few times a month. It wasn’t until Henry was older that she thought to ask about the story behind the recipe’s name.
Here’s how that story goes, as far as Henry knows: Luigi Quintiliano and Molly were both organizers for the International Ladies Garment Workers Union in New York and anti-fascist activists. After union meetings, they frequently cooked meals together, and that’s when, one day, Luigi introduced Molly to his go-to chicken recipe. Molly loved it so much, it became part of her regular rotation whenever she cooked for her family. Eventually, probably after retirement, she named the dish after her old, dear friend.
“It was a weeknight dinner, and it was on repeat,” Henry says, noting that her grandmother always talked fondly of her old pal Luigi.
Ferrara Goodman lived to be 102. Her younger years were full of activism and union organizing, while she spent much of her later years cooking for her family — and teaching a young Henry how to make her favorite dishes, including chicken Quintiliano. “Growing up, I just knew I loved her cooking, and this chicken dish — even though no one else seemed to make it except my nonni,” Henry says.
Today, Henry still makes it a few times a month. Below is her streamlined recipe. First, you’ll saute a handful of garlic cloves in olive oil. Fish them out, set them aside, and then cook the seasoned chicken in the flavored oil until it browns all around. (You should probably do this in batches if you have a skillet that’s less than 12 inches wide.)
Next, add all the chicken back into the pan, along with the garlic, and pour in a full cup of vinegar. Henry calls for 1/2 cup red wine vinegar and 1/2 cup balsamic, but if you have only one kind, you can just use that. This isn’t a place to bust out the fancy, aged, syrupy balsamic, though. You want to be able to let the sauce reduce as the chicken simmers in it, that way you always end up with moist, tender chicken.
Henry says her grandmother always served this chicken atop a bed of rice pilaf, but it would go equally well with polenta or mashed potatoes to help soak up the sauce.
The sauce is easy to adapt. You can enhance it with anchovies or olives or caramelized onions. One time I added a tablespoon of honey to bring out the sweetness of the garlic, and I’d probably do that again.
