This recipe checks all the boxes for the kind of food I want to usher me into the new year. It’s healthful and comforting (yes, it’s possible to have both!) and it’s convenient — easy to pull together, make ahead and reheat.
It’s a better-for-you spin on a familiar favorite, baked ziti, made with whole-grain pasta (although regular pasta would be fine if you prefer it), packed with vegetables — sautéed mushrooms, broccoli and sun-dried tomatoes — and made cheesy and creamy with a more healthful than usual balance of part-skim ricotta, mozzarella and Parmesan.
Baked until bubbly inside and melty and golden on top, it’s the kind of dish that’s like a cozy spot in the sun on a cold winter’s day.
This recipe makes 8 to 10 servings, so it is an easy cook-once-eat-twice situation for most families. When I’m just cooking for my husband and myself, rather than baking it all at once in a 9-by-13-inch pan, I divide the batch into two 8-by-8-inch baking dishes and place one, tightly covered, in the freezer to double the dinner-at-the-ready payoff.
It’s an easy win to kick off 2022.
