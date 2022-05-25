If there’s one term that comes to mind when I think of blogger, cookbook author and social media star Tieghan Gerard’s food, it’s this: crowd-pleasing.
Founder of the Half Baked Harvest brand, Gerard is famous for cooking for her big family — including five brothers and a sister — in the Colorado mountains. So her recipes are large-scaled, decadent and comforting, and she learned early on how to make them appealing to people with a wide variety of preferences. After all, if there’s one thing that’s worse than reading a stranger’s DM or tweet that they didn’t like something you made, it’s hearing it from a loved one across the table.
I’m not sure Gerard has faced either type of critique too much, at least not lately. Her fan base is so loyal that her books tend to shoot to the top of the bestseller lists with thousands of positive reviews; as of this writing, she occupies two spots among Amazon’s top 10 selling cookbooks. And when I interviewed Gerard, 28, in front of a packed house in Washington in March, the crowd was hanging on her every word, laughing like old friends who were in on the joke when she would mention her mother’s penchant for bland food or one of her brothers’ love of spice.
In her new book, “Half Baked Harvest Every Day,” Gerard focuses on what she calls “feel-good food.”
“I really wanted to focus on color and balance and bringing in more vegetables and creating a cookbook that was easily adaptable for a lot of food sensitivities,” she said at the event. “The questions I get asked most are, ‘How can I make this gluten free? How can I make this dairy free?’ One of the big things with me is that I have been able to please, you know, a little bit of everyone.”
These recipes are not spartan; they’re as big and bountiful as ever. Take her Nutty, Herby Spring Pasta, which she describes as her seasonal interpretation of the “warm, cheesy pasta bakes straight from the oven” that she depends on through Colorado’s long, snowy winters. This still has that cozy, comforting vibe, but with asparagus, leeks and lots of fresh basil — along with the spark of vinegar and lemon juice to brighten and lighten.
In true Tieghan Gerard fashion, the recipe includes some carb-on-carb action with the addition of baby potatoes along with pasta, and she has you boil them simultaneously. After draining the pasta and potatoes you use the same pot to cook down the leeks and quickly saute the asparagus, then toss them with the potatoes and pasta — plus a basil-and-nut-heavy oil that you puree in the food processor and a generous amount of grated manchego cheese, a nice change-up from the standard parm.
“It’s not a health book by any means, guys,” Gerard told the audience in Washington. “There is still cheese and butter and all the good things that I love.”
Indeed there is. But as promised, the adaptations are pretty obvious. Gerard didn’t suggest this, so I will: Making the recipe vegan would mean a simple swap of nutritional yeast for the manchego, playing up the nuttiness — and losing not a bit of crowd-pleasing appeal along the way.
