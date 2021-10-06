October is here, my favorite month of the year.
Join me the second week, Oct. 10 to 13, for a free education showcase event sponsored by the University of Maryland Extension and Frederick County 4-H. This four-day event showcases an array of 4-H Club Projects with hands-on activities to try. Each night will have a different theme with stations throughout to visit. Have your passport card punched and enter the nightly drawing.
The 4-H Showcase will be held at the Downtown Community Room at Evangelical Reformed United Church of Christ, 15 W. Church St., Frederick. Parking is located in the Court Street Parking Garage. Come one night or all four.
Oct. 10: CAKE AUCTION AND CULINARY NIGHT
4 p.m. — Join us for our ribbon cutting ceremony with local leaders, University officials and 4-H youth. We will be announcing winners of the Royalty Contest and recognize our Character Counts award recipients!
5 p.m. — 4-H Cake Auction and Educational Demos about Whole Grains, Parts of the Plant, Guess the Herb, Local Farmers Markets information, and more. My favorite will be the “Storywalk” — How to Feed Your Parents.
Oct. 11 at 5:30 p.m. — STEM NIGHT
Come on out and battle some robots. Support our Robo Rangers 4-H Club while building and battling SuGO bots, and then make your way around to play with Ozobots, learn about 3D printing, make a self-watering plant with master gardeners, Lava Lamp, and see if you can escape identity theft by cracking the code to our special lock box.
Oct. 12 at 5:30 p.m. — OUTDOOR & GARDENING NIGHT
Learn about crawling critters and the 4-H entomology project from our Bug Patrol 4-H Club. Also check out Soil Shake Up, Lettuce Be Healthy terrarium, learn to plant cool beans, and more.
Oct. 13 at 5:30 p.m. — ANIMAL NIGHT
Come see members of our Tailwaggers 4-H club with their talented dogs and then visit our Rabbit Raisers 4-H club members with their rabbits. Check out our cow simulator, sheep and fiber display, and more. Be sure to see the embryology demo to see our very own chicks hatching in an incubator, too.
4-H is the largest youth development program in the United States and Frederick County has the largest 4-H program in Maryland. Youth ages 5 to 18 are involved through community clubs, school enrichment programs, after-school activities and camps.
Deborah Rhoades is a licensed registered dietitian, fellow of the Academy of Nutrition Dietetics and extension educator in family and consumer sciences.
