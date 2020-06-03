Summer is just around the corner ... my favorite time of year! I love the longer days, sound of crickets, and excitement of seeing that first fire fly light up the sky. Life dances to a slower beat, a waltz instead of Zumba. Meals are simple to create, just fire up the grill and grab some produce from your local farm.
Now is time to savor seafood and diversify your menu offerings. Local fish and seafood, straight from the Chesapeake Bay, are available at Lighthouse Seafood and Deli located at 12051 Old National Pike in New Market, Maryland. They are open Wed-Sat from 10am-6pm and Sunday 10am-5pm. Call 301-865-8925 to place your order for carryout. For selections https://www.lighthouseseafoodanddeli.com/ or check them out on Instagram, and Facebook.
Research shows multiple health benefits of eating seafood which provides protein, healthy omega-3 fats (called DHA and EPA), vitamin B12, vitamin D, iron, and minerals like selenium, zinc, and iodine. The 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend at least 8 ounces of seafood (less for young children) per week based on a 2,000 calorie diet. A variety of seafood is recommended and Marylanders have access to some of tastiest seafood on the East Coast.
Seafood is a large category of marine animals. They live in the sea and also in lakes and rivers. Seafood includes fish, such as salmon, tuna, trout, and tilapia, and shellfish, such as shrimp, crab, and oysters. Eating a variety, as opposed to just a few choices, is likely to reduce the amount of methyl mercury consumed from any one seafood type.
Women who are pregnant or breastfeeding should consume between 8 and 12 ounces of a variety of seafood per week, from choices that are lower in mercury. Women who are pregnant or breastfeeding should NOT eat these six type of fish — king mackerel, marlin, orange roughy, shark, swordfish, tilefish , and tuna (bigeye) because they are especially high in methyl mercury. Additionally they should limit intake of white and yellow fin tuna to 6 ounces per week for the same reason.
Some fish caught by family and friends, such as larger carp, catfish, trout and perch, are more likely to have fish advisories due to mercury or other contaminants. State advisories will tell you how often you can safely eat those fish. Maryland provides an interactive map to guide you at https://mdewin64.mde.state.md.us/WSA/FCA/index.html.
For more information about the University of Maryland Extension Frederick County Office check out the website at http://extension.umd.edu/frederick-county.
Deborah Rhoades, MA, RD, FAND, is a licensed Registered Dietitian, Fellow of the Academy of Nutrition Dietetics, and Extension Educator in Family and Consumer Sciences.
