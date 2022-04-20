I love a simply prepared salmon fillet, slow-roasted or gently pan-seared with a little olive oil, sprinkled with herbs and lemon juice.
Still, we’ve all been there. We buy a fillet — fresh or frozen — only to discover it’s not quite as fresh as it appeared at the grocery or fish market. That’s where fish patties can come to the rescue. With added spices and a binder, they can save the day flavor-wise and be a thrifty way to make your fish go a little further, too.
This patty from Betty Crocker’s “Simply Delicious Diabetic Cookbook” is one I’ll make again. The mild salmon is combined with fresh ginger, scallions and soy sauce and served with an aioli heated with a whisper of wasabi powder. Taste and add more if you want a livelier kick.
The six-ingredient patty could be made with other fish as well, such as cod, snapper or sea bass.
The first time around, I overmixed the fish mixture and my patties were a bit rubbery. The key to making these is to be gentle as you mix the seasoning and fish together.
Cut the salmon into big chunks, then drop it in the bowl of the food processor with the grated fresh ginger and sliced scallions and pulse it just until the ingredients are chopped and combined. It is best if small pieces of fish are visible. Then gently blend that mixture by hand with panko and soy sauce just until combined and form into patties.
One note: These patties, which do not call for eggs, are soft, so they are not suitable for grilling.
The cookbook, which includes more than 160 recipes designed for people with diabetes, suggests cooking the patties on one side in an ovenproof skillet and then finishing them in a 400-degree oven for about 10 minutes, but I found them easy to sear, flip and finish on the stove.
Try the patties, as the cookbook recommends, atop lettuce leaves with sliced avocado and a homemade aioli, or eat them on a toasted brioche roll smeared with that aioli. We also liked them with a vinegar, soy and scallion dipping sauce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.