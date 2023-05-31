Tulip Grill Signature Dish
Buy Now

The Healthy Choice Mix Grill dish includes chicken, lamb and kebab.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Tulip Grill owners Ahmed Hafid and Thoraya Benotmane said their priority with customers is that they get nice, hot, fresh food and leave well-fed. They often give out to-go boxes, the pair said. For a good price, Tulip Grill provides flavor-filled Pakistani food that always packs a punch. There’s tandoori platters, biryani, grilled kabobs and specialties like karahi, charga and tawa keema. However, the menu has started seeing some Moroccan dishes, too, most notably Moroccan tagine, an homage to the pair’s home country. That food is lighter on the spice but still full of flavor. Regardless of the country of origin, grilled meat with a side of bread is universal, Benotmane said. With a large Muslim clientele, the restaurant also serves halal food. They also cater and are hoping to add a lunch buffet option to their restaurant soon.

Tulip Grill

Tulip Grill Signature Dish
Buy Now

Owners Thoraya Benotmane, left, and Ahmed Hafid pose for a portrait at the Tulip Grill on May 3. The displayed dish includes chicken, lamb and kebab with sautéed seasonal vegetables.

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription