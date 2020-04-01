Idiom Brewing Co.

Open noon to 8 p.m. Monday – Sunday for to-go beer sales.

biermi.com to order for deliver

MISCellaneous Distillery

Offering free delivery (30 mile radius, $40 purchase minimum) and curbside pick-up Monday-Saturday. Check out miscdistillery.com for additional information, including details on current efforts to produce and donate hand sanitizer to first responders and health workers.

Attaboy Beer

Open  4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday for to-go sales

Monocacy Brewing Co.

Open for to-go beer, which includes crowlers, growlers, bottled, and kegs (1/6 and 1/2BBLs):

4 to 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday; noon to 6 p.m. Saturday; noon to 4 p.m. Sunday

Rockwell Brewery

ToGo and Curbside pick-ups from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday; noon to 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Online ordering for pick up: https://rockwell-brewery-merch.square.site/s/shop

Also, offering delivery in Frederick city - https://biermi.com/brewery/rockwell-brewery

Tenth Ward

Open for curbside pickup and delivery. Order online at https://tenth-ward-to-go.square.site or call 301-360-5888 (no in store purchases)

They are offering the following items to go: bottles, mixers, cocktails, mule kits and merchandise.

Updated business hours are: noon to 6 p.m. Sunday; closed Monday and Tuesday; noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thrusday; noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Olde Mother Brewing Co.

Open for to-go sales

3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday – Friday; noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.