Idiom Brewing Co.
Open noon to 8 p.m. Monday – Sunday for to-go beer sales.
biermi.com to order for deliver
MISCellaneous Distillery
Offering free delivery (30 mile radius, $40 purchase minimum) and curbside pick-up Monday-Saturday. Check out miscdistillery.com for additional information, including details on current efforts to produce and donate hand sanitizer to first responders and health workers.
Attaboy Beer
Open 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday for to-go sales
Monocacy Brewing Co.
Open for to-go beer, which includes crowlers, growlers, bottled, and kegs (1/6 and 1/2BBLs):
4 to 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday; noon to 6 p.m. Saturday; noon to 4 p.m. Sunday
Rockwell Brewery
ToGo and Curbside pick-ups from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday; noon to 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Online ordering for pick up: https://rockwell-brewery-merch.square.site/s/shop
Also, offering delivery in Frederick city - https://biermi.com/brewery/rockwell-brewery
Tenth Ward
Open for curbside pickup and delivery. Order online at https://tenth-ward-to-go.square.site or call 301-360-5888 (no in store purchases)
They are offering the following items to go: bottles, mixers, cocktails, mule kits and merchandise.
Updated business hours are: noon to 6 p.m. Sunday; closed Monday and Tuesday; noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thrusday; noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Olde Mother Brewing Co.
Open for to-go sales
3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday – Friday; noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
