Holidays are a time for family.
More specifically, they’re a time for family recipes, and celebrity chefs and Frederick natives Bryan and Michael Voltaggio are sharing one their seasonal favorites.
According to a news release, the Voltaggio brothers’ sausage balls were a holiday staple at their childhood home in Frederick and they are bringing the dish back to the Voltaggio Brothers Steak House at MGM National Harbor this season.
And for those who can’t make it to Baltimore to sample them, you can recreate them at home with the following recipe.
VBSH HOLIDAY SAUSAGE BALLS
Ingredients:
3 level cups bisquick
1-pound shredded sharp cheddar cheese
1 pound ground breakfast sausage
⅓ cup of buttermilk
½ teaspoon salt
Steps:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees
Add all of the ingredients to a stand mixer - with the paddle attachment mix on medium low until combined - be careful not to overmix- form into balls slightly smaller than a golf ball - bake for 10-12 minutes until golden brown and cooked through.
Baltimore?? MGM National Harbor is located in Oxon Hill. Someone evidently is geographically challenged...
