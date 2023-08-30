July was Earth’s hottest month on record, but pumpkin-flavored coffee has arrived as if the air is crisp and leaves are on the ground.
As summers grow longer because of climate change, and major companies release their pumpkin spice treats earlier and earlier, the two phenomena are moving further apart.
The Pumpkin Spice Latte keeps getting released earlier and earlier.
Starbucks’s Pumpkin Spice Latte was launched 20 years ago, and over time has moved its release from September to August. Dunkin’ usually releases its menu earlier than Starbucks. Many major companies end their fall menus at the end of October.
This year, Dunkin’ released its fall menu Aug. 16. Starbucks has not yet announced its release date for 2023. 7-Eleven released its pumpkin spice beverages on Aug. 1, and Krispy Kreme released a new pumpkin spice collection Aug. 7.
Pumpkin spice products are a major moneymaker. According to data from 2022, they accounted for more than $200 million in sales over the course of a year.
Local coffee shops are often the exception. For instance, in Washington, D.C., Lost Sock Roasters in the Takoma neighborhood won’t be releasing its fall menu until closer to the end of September.
If you prefer to pair your fall drinks with fall weather, you may be waiting a while.
In August, high-elevation areas and northern regions experience low temperatures in the 50s or cooler, and it isn’t until September that cooler temperatures begin to expand across the country. On average, October is when temperatures in the 50s or cooler reach highly populated coastal areas.
Changing seasonal temperatures and shorter daylight hours help induce the onset of leaf-color change. On average, leaves often do not start changing color until September or well into October in some areas, according to explorefall.com and thefoliagereport.com.
In August, trees are very much still in green-leaf summer mode. A warmer-than-normal summer can often delay the onset of changing leaves.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s temperature outlook for this autumn, the United States will experience warmer-than-normal temperatures in September, October and November. The autumnal equinox in the Northern Hemisphere for 2023 isn’t until Sept. 23.
If you’re waiting for it to feel like fall before enjoying your pumpkin spice beverage, you may miss out. Starbucks and Dunkin’ typically end their fall menus and switch to their winter flavors in early November.
About this story: Starbucks’s and Dunkin’s pumpkin-flavored menu release dates compiled by The Post from past news releases. Thirty-year normal minimum temperature data sourced from the PRISM Climate Group Northwest Alliance for Computational Science and Engineering (NACSE), based at Oregon State University. Fall foliage low color 1991-2020 normal data sourced from thefoliagereport.com and explorefall.com. Seasonal forecast data sourced from NOAA. Hawaii is excluded from the maps because fall is not one of the state’s two seasons.
