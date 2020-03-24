That InstaPot that you got for Christmas? It’s whispering to you that it’s time to use it.
That Crock-Pot that you haven’t used in years? It’s time to dust it off and plug it in.
That cookbook you got for a wedding gift 20 years ago? Time to get that out, too.
With restaurants now being restricted on serving by delivery or carryout, maybe now is the time to find that inner chef in you. A lot of you will be at home along with your family, and the best thing about cooking is that it can be a team activity.
So here are some things that you can do in the kitchen that might give you another skill when life returns to normal.
Learn how to bake bread from scratch. You’ve watched enough “The Great British Bake Off” to know that there are hundreds of breads out there to be made. Bread can be a long process with all the kneading and proving of the dough. However, most bakers tell you that the kneading is therapeutic. And what’s a better time to beat up some dough? Most recipes do call for yeast, but there are plenty of no-yeast recipes online to give a try. Try this website for recipes from at-home cooks and bakers: https://www.tasteofhome.com.
Learn how to use your Instant Pot with surprising dishes. Did you know you can make a cheesecake with your Instant Pot? You can do so many more things than just a roast or spaghetti. Go to https://recipes.instantpot.com.
Although slow cookers got put away after the Instant Pot came home, it’s still a great kitchen tool. A slow cooker beef stew is an easy dish to make that you put in all your ingredients in the morning that will allow you to do other things while your mouth waters. Go to https://www.allrecipes.com/recipes/253/everyday-cooking/slow-cooker/
Crack those cookbooks open. You might be one of those cookbook collectors or just received one as a gift. It’s time to see if you can find any recipe that matches what you have on hand and go ahead and give it a whirl.
Learn to do things right in the kitchen. Jealous of those TV chefs’ knife skills? Grab an onion and dice away. The good thing is that once you chop, throw it into a bag and toss them into the freezer for when you need some for a dish. Be sure to measure it out, then mark on the bag how much is inside for easy meal making.
Make egg-standing eggs. Scrambled, over-easy, medium, poached and boiled. Just promise, unless undercooked, to eat what you make. Bon Appetit magazine had a great list to choose from https://www.bonappetit.com/recipes/slideshow/egg-recipes.
Make a cake, pancakes or waffles from scratch. Before things came in a box, your great-grandmother made things by hand. The basic items you need are flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt. If you have powdered sugar and milk on hand, you can even make icing for your cake. Martha Stewart has a great list to try from: https://www.marthastewart.com/274319/easy-cake-recipes
Use that wok. Hopefully, you might have peanut oil to use to do your stir-fry. If not, you can use vegetable oil as well. And wouldn’t it be great to learn how to make fried rice at home? Cooking Channel has a great video to show you https://www.cookingchanneltv.com/how-to/articles/how-to-cook-with-a-wok.
Learn how to make soup. From a basic chicken-stock based soup, to one that requires you to soak beans, you now have the time to watch a pot all day. Taste of Home has a great selection at https://www.tasteofhome.com/collection/classic-homemade-soup-recipes.
- Finally put all those family recipes in a cookbook. Start talking to your relatives and collect the best dishes that are associated with great memories. It would be a wonderfully sentimental gift come Christmas.
