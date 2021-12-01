Fine dining is poised for a change. Leading the charge is Aaron Silverman.
Tasting menus that run the length of a Ken Burns series and have diners eating a dozen or more courses? Silverman, the artist behind three of Washington D.C.’s most beloved and forward-thinking restaurants — Rose’s Luxury, Little Pearl and the soon-to-reopen Pineapple & Pearls, all on Capitol Hill — thinks the idea has reached its sunset date. On the way to rolling out 2.0, hopefully in January, the chef-turned-creative-director replaced his old motto, “Fancy not formal,” with “Pleasure is as worthy a pursuit as perfection.” Silverman says he’s using Pineapple & Pearls, the shiniest of his gems, to “smash to the ground” the traditional fine-dining model.
“We’re changing everything about it except the name.” The headline might come as a surprise to patrons who delighted in the whimsy of aperitifs clipped with tiny envelopes containing their recipe or “breakfast for dinner” in the form of French toast made savory with blue cheese, foie gras and black truffles. A game-changer since it opened in 2016, Pineapple & Pearls was the kind of place where cooks came into the dining room to introduce their food and a tiny grill might appear tableside for a course that felt like a summer cookout. What might the transformed Pineapple & Pearls offer?
A hint awaits in the kind of talent Silverman says he’s looking for in new hires: “People who love hosting is No. 1.” The next Pineapple & Pearls will “aim for service that’s invisible,” meaning “everything is done for them” without diners having to ask. The forthcoming restaurant will also be smaller — 26 seats, down from 42 — and, improbably, less expensive than before the pandemic, when the dining destination charged $325 per person. The details have yet to be finessed, but the owner says he’s aiming for something “more inclusive,” even if the supply is more limited.
The changes are explained by two guiding principles in the restaurateur’s life. One is the Golden Circle, a business approach developed by Simon Sinek. “People don’t buy what you do,” preaches the British American author and motivational speaker. “They buy why you do it.” The what and how of business — a product and what sets it apart from the competition — are obvious. The why — why a brand even exists — proves more elusive.
The “why” for Silverman, says the chef: “We exist to make people happy.”
His second motivation comes courtesy of entrepreneur Seth Godin, author of “Purple Cow: Transform Your Business by Being Remarkable.” Silverman says, “We want to be the purple cow” — something extraordinary — “in everything we do, and strive to create ‘wow’ moments.”
No doubt, the world could use more wow now. While restaurants have long been sources of the sentiment, the industry has been set back by the pandemic. “For the first 18 months, it was like surgery,” says Silverman. “Now it’s like recovery — usually longer and more painful. Everyone looks at you and thinks you could run a marathon: ‘You look great!’” The reality is, “The industry lost an entire generation of its workforce,” says Silverman, who figures it will take two to five years to get back on track. “All my time is spent recruiting.” Any attempt now to raise a bar — or just maintain pre-pandemic performance levels — feels herculean.
The restaurateur is looking back to move ahead. While he never met his grandmother, Rose Silverman made enough of an impression for him to name his first restaurant after her. “She wrote poetry, threw dinner parties,” served as president of the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh and operated a commercial bakery out of her garage, says her grandson. He keeps a dinner invitation she created out of orange construction paper — all in rhyme — and thinks of it as a “visual element to represent what I’m trying to do” at Pineapple & Pearls. Rose died when Silverman’s father was just 18, but her “soul is behind everything” in his world.
“If our ‘why’ is to create pleasure, how can we fix fine dining?” Silverman asks aloud. To get into the right mind-set, the team behind the relaunch calls itself the party planning committee. “Every idea is on the table,” says Silverman, who refers to the meetings as “spaghetti sessions” — throwing suggestions against a wall to see what sticks. The phrase that’s driving the operation: “chasing pleasure,” says Silverman. “We want to be the Studio 54 of restaurants — without the drugs.”
Another New York legend — Barry Wine of the trailblazing Quilted Giraffe (1975-1992) — inspires Silverman, too. The chefs have batted around ideas during Zoom calls and text exchanges. Among the things Silverman is fascinated by is the notion of “breaking through the third wall that exists between staff and guests.” Wine, for instance, “never left the kitchen without a camera,” says Silverman. He’s also thinking about different ways of presenting dishes, encouraged by the success of the beluga caviar beggar’s purse that Quilted Giraffe guests ate with their hands off a pedestal. (Practical jokes were part of the allure of the late restaurant, too. One frequent target was the actor Warren Beatty, whose plates might leave the kitchen with, say, plastic food that Wine found in Japan.)
No idea is considered too off the wall for the party planners at Pineapple & Pearls. Might the restaurant open without music, leaving the audience to provide the soundtrack? “We’re on the fence,” says Silverman. “Music is so powerful.” Could guests plate their own food? Maybe. Earlier in his career, Silverman worked at 2941 in Falls Church, where his boss, Jonathan Krinn, tasked him with teaching a couple with leftover foie gras how to sear and cook the delicacy at home. To do so, the diners came into the kitchen for their lesson.
Silverman’s colleagues aren’t keen on him oversharing details about the future Pineapple & Pearls. But one dish that has made the cut is a riff on Mont Blanc, a dessert claimed by both France and Italy and named for the snow-capped mountain it resembles when a mound of chestnut puree, served as vermicelli-like threads, is heaped with whipped cream. The restaurant’s version, developed by sous-chefs Greg Heitzig and Frédéric Aumeunier, will be savory: chestnut-filled ravioli set on a chestnut-and-sage pesto and crowned with a mousse made with Parmesan and white chocolate.
A Purple Cow sticker on his laptop helps keep Silverman focused. And if the market yields more purple cows, the restaurateur says his mission will be for Pineapple & Pearls to become a green, yellow or red cow. “We just need to be remarkable in everything we do.”
