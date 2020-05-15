Gambrill Mt..jpg

Gambrill Mt. Food Company — Bahn Mi — Outstanding sandwich. I’ve never seen or tasted anything like it!

 Facebook photo courtesy of Kyle Walker

We asked and you responded — in droves.

City Editor Allen Etzler put out a call earlier this week on the Frederick County Take Out Facebook page — a page where restaurant owners, employees and customers promote what they are offering or getting for take out and delivery as well as stating what they got, what they love, etc. — asking those who have ordered out from Frederick restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic to post photos of their favorite meals. The result was hundreds of comments with tons of photos of the tasty meals, snacks drinks and more that Frederick County restaurants have been serving up.

Here, we have showcased a cross section of those photos and comments from the posters. To see more, or to post your own photos, visit the Frederick County Take Out page on Facebook.

Liberty Seafood

Liberty Seafood.jpg

Crabs from Liberty Seafood.

Crabs from Liberty Seafood

Elicia Eberhart-Bliss

Canapes

Canapes.jpg

Celebrating twin girls 1st birthday, 2020 style, social distancing, outside, with sister, parents and grandparents and delicious cakes and cupcakes from Canapes Catering!

Celebrating twin girls 1st birthday, 2020 style, social distancing, outside, with sister, parents and grandparents and delicious cakes and cupcakes from Canapes Catering!

Helen Ritterpusch Watkins

Gambrill Mt. Food Co.

Sub.jpg

That’s a big...sub

Original Post: Gambrill Mt. Food Co. Cheesesteak sub for scale. 3 month old.

That’s a big...sub

Original Post: Gambrill Mt. Food Co. Cheesesteak sub for scale. 3 month old

Kristi Mellott

Boxcar Burgers

Boxcar Burgers.jpg

Boxcar Burgers & fries.

Boxcar Burgers & fries

Stephanie Gibson Tognetti

A trio of margaritas

Margaritas.jpg

Margaritas on Cinco de Mayo from Sabor de Cuba, Cafe Bueno, Taco Daddy and Cacique.

Margaritas on Cinco de Mayo from Sabor de Cuba, Cafe Bueno, Taco Daddy and Cacique.

Christine Smith Alexander

Il Forno

Il Forno.jpg

Pizza with goat cheese and artichokes from Il Forno and probably one of the best I’ve ever had- plus it was delivered in 20 minutes which was some sorcery.

Pizza with goat cheese and artichokes from Il Forno and probably one of the best I've ever had- plus it was delivered in 20 minutes which was some sorcery.

Kristen Martiniez

Taco Bar Frederick

Taco Bar.jpg

The Burriloco from Taco Bar! You can see the insane size of this! It even has fries in it. My husband said it’s a new fav of his!

The Burriloco from Taco Bar! You can see the insane size of this! It even has fries in it. My husband said it's a new fav of his!

Nicole Webb

Dutch’s Daughter

Dutch's Daughter.jpg

Dutch’s daughter for our wedding anniversary.

Dutch's daughter for our wedding anniversary.

Melanie Allen

Madrones Restaurant

Madrones.jpg

Fish tacos, sliders and the Roast Beef Sandwich from Madrones with a Cosmopolitan Capri Sun for Grown Ups. This was a Mother’s Day feast and everything tasted like love.

Fish tacos, sliders and the Roast Beef Sandwich from Madrones with a Cosmopolitan Capri Sun for Grown Ups. This was a Mother's Day feast and everything tasted like love.

Desiree Alvino

Brewer’s Alley

Brewer's Alley.jpg

Had the brussel sprouts and asparagus fries from Brewer’s Alley tonight. I thought for sure the asparagus wouldn’t still be crispy by the time I got home but I was wrong. Amazing!

Had the brussel sprouts and asparagus fries from Brewer's Alley tonight. I thought for sure the asparagus wouldn't still be crispy by the time I got home but I was wrong. Amazing!

Angela Kleimola

Tasting Room

Tasting Room.jpg

The Tasting Room for Mother’s Day. It was so delicious.

The Tasting Room for Mother's Day. It was so delicious.

Shannon Thompson

Traditional Authentic Mexican Food Truck

Mexican food truck.jpg

Brisket Tacos and Street Corn from Traditional Authentic Mexican Food Truck, been going every day outside Attaboy Beer.

Brisket Tacos and Street Corn from Traditional Authentic Mexican Food Truck, been going every day outside Attaboy Beer.

Lacey Leigh

La Paz

La Paz.jpg

Our favorite meal from La Paz, complete with their awesome margaritas!

Our favorite meal from La Paz, complete with their awesome margaritas!

Pat Rosensteel

Pumpernickel + Rye

Pump and Rye.jpg

The Ain’t Nothing But a Cheese Thang with bacon and extra fig jam from Pumpernickel + Rye!

The Ain't Nothing But a Cheese Thang with bacon and extra fig jam from Pumpernickel + Rye!

Lori Runkel Rypka

Tsunami Ramen and Tapas

tsunami.jpg

From Tsunami. In the photo we ordered: Bang bang shrimp, Spicy Miso Sapporo ramen, Chicken Karage ramen, Spicy Tonkatsu ramen. The whole meal was super tasty. Hard to pick one.

From Tsunami. In the photo we ordered: Bang bang shrimp, Spicy Miso Sapporo ramen, Chicken Karage ramen, Spicy Tonkatsu ramen. The whole meal was super tasty. Hard to pick one.

MC Borbajo-Crowley

Manalú Italian Restaurant

Manalu.jpg

Take out from Manalu on 5/11...only took about 25 minutes from phone call to ready. Baked ziti, fettuccine bolognese, two small salads and bruschetta. Absolutely delicious and worth every single carb! Great food, generous portions and 100% scrumptious!

Take out from Manalu on 5/11...only took about 25 minutes from phone call to ready. Baked ziti, fettuccine bolognese, two small salads and bruschetta. Absolutely delicious and worth every single carb! Great food, generous portions and 100% scrumptious!

Carolyn Johnson

Southern soul food

Soul food.jpg

Sarah BacktoBeing Motley ‘s delicious southern soul food. Where do I begin? The fish was flavorful, the yams were yummy, the collards were comforting, the cornbread was classic, the banana pudding was blessed, and the sweet tea was superb!

Sarah BacktoBeing Motley 's delicious southern soul food. Where do I begin? The fish was flavorful, the yams were yummy, the collards were comforting, the cornbread was classic, the banana pudding was blessed, and the sweet tea was superb!

Lauren Parker

Azteca Bar & Grill

Azteca.jpg

Azteca Bar & Grill with an amazing Peach Margarita.

Azteca Bar & Grill with an amazing Peach Margarita.

Amy Ramsburg Gilbert

Miyako Japanese Steak & Seafood

Miyako.jpg

Miyako sushi! So easy to order online, easy pick up, and delicious food!

Miyako sushi! So easy to order online, easy pick up, and delicious food!

Michelle Hohorst

The Village Tavern

Village Tavern.jpg

Village Tavern Walkersville with Yummy Orange crushes.

Village Tavern Walkersville with Yummy Orange crushes.

Nikki Pierre

