Retired journalist Carl Molesworth was on assignment about 35 years ago when he was introduced to the late Lt. Col. William Reed through a film.
A strapping, good-looking man, Reed had the makings of a Hollywood movie hero. In reality, Reed had flown with the American Volunteer Group, aka the Flying Tigers, during World War II and was an actual bonafide war hero.
Molesworth, 72, a Frederick native who now lives in Mount Vernon, Washington, would go on to pen several books that focused on World War II aviation. In several of those books, Reed would make an appearance.
In his latest book, though, Molesworth decided it was time to focus solely on Reed. So in February, Molesworth released the 335-page “Flying Tiger Ace / The Story of Bill Reed, China’s Shining Mark” through Osprey Publishing in Oxford, U.K.
Molesworth recently answered some questions via email about the book.
In the book’s preface, you recount watching a film during a reunion of the Chinese-American Composite Wing. That’s when you were first introduced to the late Lt. Col. William Reed. He has made several appearances in your books since then, but when did you know you wanted to write his biography?
Molesworth: About 20 years ago, the Reed family gave me a copy of the diary that Bill Reed kept for six months while serving in the American Volunteer Group, and that gave me both details of his day-to-day life and also that part of the story in his own words. I began to envision a book in which he could tell much of his own story, with me serving as editor and also filling in periods of his life that the diary didn’t cover. Later, the Reed family turned over to me more than 200 letters that Bill had written to his family from the time he left home for college in 1935 until two weeks before his death in China nine years later. With those in hand, I knew I had enough material to maintain Bill’s voice throughout the book.
How much additional research did you have to do for his biography, even though you had written about him before?
Molesworth: I already had much of the information about Reed’s military experiences, particularly his service in the Chinese-American Composite Wing. But that only covered about four of his nearly 28 years of life. I was able to uncover a lot of material about his family and his early life by visiting his hometown of Marion, Iowa, and his alma mater, Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa, so I could tap resources there.
Molesworth: I also needed to learn about the Little Steel Strike of 1937, a violent confrontation between organized labor and the steel industry that claimed the life of Bill’s older brother Kenneth. In addition, I researched the combat experiences of Bill’s nephew and best friend, William R. “Dick” Reed, who flew in the Mediterranean Theater.
You wrote about how he was a respected pilot. Through your research, what kind of man did you see him both in and out of the cockpit?
Molesworth: If Bill Reed simply had been an outstanding fighter pilot, I might never have written the book. But I knew from the beginning that he was much more than that, with qualities of humanity and leadership that set him apart. He wasn’t just smart, athletic and handsome; he was a genuinely nice guy.
And he was complex. Here are some examples. I suspect few American fighter pilots listened to recordings of classical music in their spare time; Bill did. He enjoyed the company of women, but his letters show that he considered protecting his widowed mother’s welfare more important than his own romances. And when a sister’s family needed money during the war, he arranged for them to get it. As a boyhood friend put it many years after Bill’s death, ‘He was everything anyone would ever want to be.’
Reed was part of the American Volunteer Group, often known as the Flying Tigers. How important was this group in aviation history?
Molesworth: The exploits of the American Volunteer Group are legendary. By some counts, the AVG pilots destroyed nearly 300 enemy aircraft in roughly six months of combat. But I think the group’s most important contribution was that news reports of its successes gave a boost to the morale of the American people during the difficult early months of the war when the enemy seemed to have the upper hand on every front. The fearsome shark faces painted on the noses of the AVG’s P-40 fighters added to the legend.
After his stint with AVG, he returned to fly in China with the Chinese-American Composite Wing. Was this common?
Only a handful of AVG pilots returned to China for a second combat tour, though many of them served in other parts of the world. Just Bill Reed and one other ex-AVG pilot flew in the Chinese-American Composite Wing.
Were there any surprises or great stories you uncovered during your additional research?
Molesworth: My wife likes to recall several times while I was working on the book when I called out to her, “You won’t believe this!” when I uncovered a surprising fact. The biggest surprise to me was learning of Bill’s brother Kenneth Reed’s role — and his death — in the so-called Chicago Memorial Day Massacre of 1937. Just as Bill is a military hero, his brother is a heroic figure in the history of organized labor.
You served with the Air Force from 1968 to 1972. Did you feel a special kinship with Reed to tell his story?
Molesworth: My military experience isn’t a big part of it. As an enlisted man serving in ground radar units, I had limited interactions with officers, and I didn’t know any pilots at all. I’m a journalist who knows a good story when he finds one, and Bill Reed was one of those stories.
What do you hope readers will take away from your book?
Molesworth: Someone wiser than I once said words to the effect that all war books have an underlying anti-war message. I think that’s true. I want people to learn from my book about this extraordinary fellow, Bill Reed, and to understand the sacrifice he made for the two countries he loved. I also hope that the historical context I included in the book will cause readers to consider how fragile our institutions are — and the extreme measures we must sometimes take to protect them.
A highly decorated pilot, Reed died in a parachute jump in 1944. What do you think he might have accomplished if he lived?
Molesworth: It is impossible, of course, to say what he might have become had he lived. He talked in his letters about returning to Asia after the war to pursue business opportunities. Some of his friends who met him during his War Bond tour wanted to take him to Hollywood and make him a movie star. And given his gift for leadership, he might have made a successful career in the military. Whatever he did, I suspect he would have done it well.
What are you working on next?
Molesworth: My current project is editing a manuscript telling the history of a local town for the historical society where I live.
Do you have any local book signings coming up?
Molesworth: No, but I am open to the idea. Thanks for asking! I am about due for another trip to Frederick, and I would love to schedule a signing event during my next visit.
