When 10-year-old Nili Suissa first arrived at Camp Nah-Jee-Wah in July 2021, she was nervous to be away from home for the first time. “It was raining at camp, and I was crying because me and my dad were running late, and I was worried I wouldn’t have enough time to unpack,” Nili remembers. Her spirits quickly turned around, however, when she met her bunk’s head counselor, Eli Gross, for the first time. “Eli came over when she saw me crying and she gave me a big hug and was like ‘don’t worry,’ and she helped me unpack,” Nili continues.

Gross, who had been a camper at Nah-Jee-Wah herself, was no stranger to the first-day jitters. After spending four summers of her childhood at the Milford, Pa., complex, Gross wanted to come back for one last season before her freshman year of college. “It’s always hard the first day, but I knew she’d get through it,” Gross remembers. “They always have like, the most perfect summer ever.”

