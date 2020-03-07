Alyne Cabrera loves selling Girl Scout cookies for her Brownie Troop 81206.
And it seems the Frederick third grader has a knack at being a saleswoman. She was named one of the Top 100 Sellers for the council in 2018.
Brownie Troop 81206 is under the council of the Girl Scouts Nation’s Capital. The body has satellite offices in Germantown and Brandywine, Maryland; Manassas and Kingstowne, Virginia, and Martinsburg, West Virginia. Victoria Upton, the public relations specialist with Girl Scouts Nation’s Capital, said the organization doesn’t have the exact number of boxes that individual top-sellers have sold because they don’t want it to be a competition. Last year, Girl Scouts in the Greater Washington Region sold 4.6 million boxes of cookies to fund community service and activities like camping, according to a press release.
Alyne, a third grader at Lincoln Elementary, joined the Girl Scouts as a Daisy, which is open to kindergarteners and first-graders. When she joined, her mom, Tracie Stull, became a leader as well. Alyne is now a Brownie, which is open to second and third-graders. Next year she will be a Junior.
Stull said last year Alyne sold 1,025 boxes of cookies. Girl Scout cookie season began Jan. 20, with sales ending March 15.
Stull said that through selling cookies, Ayne is “learning to work for what she wants.”
That means nearly every weekend during cookie season they set up tables to sell cookies wherever they are welcomed.
Alyne said she wants to keep going as far as she can in Girl Scouts, which has ranks up to her senior year of high school, when she can be an Ambassador.
“And then when I grow up to be too big to do it, I want to be troop leader,” she said. “Then I want to maybe trying to be a veterinarian or chef after I finish being a leader.”
