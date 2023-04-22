Frederick Secular Humanists, an organization that provides a community for atheists, agnostics, nones, skeptics and humanists, is returning to Frederick.
The Frederick Secular Humanists (FRESH) will host a kick-off event at Brewer’s Alley restaurant on April 30.
Come join your fellow free-thinkers in a social event to celebrate the return of FRESH. RSVPs are requested through the Meetup group at meetup.com/fresh-wash.
After the kickoff, FRESH will begin hosting monthly meetings with speakers on various topics, such as secular recovery from addiction, LGBTQ issues, separation of church and state, religiously motivated legislation, secularism and nonbelief among African Americans and in the Jewish community, and justice-centered humanism.
FRESH will also host community service projects, movie nights and social events, including co-sponsoring a Drag Queen Story Hour with the Frederick Center during Pride in June.
FRESH encourages all nonbelievers and skeptics to join the community, regardless of race, gender, sexual identity or orientation, disability, age or socio-economic status. FRESH is a chapter of the Washington Area Secular Humanists, a nonprofit organization incorporated in Maryland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.