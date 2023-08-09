japan-recipe

Green pea and wakame rice balls.

 Japan News-Yomiuri

Green pea and wakame rice balls

Ingredients (3-4 servings) 2 cups rice 200 grams green peas (with pods) 50 grams wakame seaweed (salted) 30 grams bonito flakes 2 tbsp light soy sauce 1 tbsp sake 1 tbsp mirin 1 tsp salt Directions 1. Heat 1 liter of water in a saucepan. When it boils, lower the heat and add the dried bonito flakes. Simmer over very low heat for 1 minute. When it cools to room temperature, strain through a sieve to extract the bonito broth. 2. Rinse the rice and drain in a strainer. 3. Mix together sake and mirin, 1/2 teaspoon each of salt and light soy sauce and enough bonito dashi soup broth to bring the total to 1 1/2 cups. 4. Remove the green peas from the pods, and put the pods to one side. Place the rice in the rice cooker, place the pods on top, and pour in the prepared stock. Cook the rice in normal rice cooking mode. 5. Place 3/4 cup of water and 1/2 teaspoon of salt in a small pot over medium heat. When the water starts to boil, add the green peas and continue to boil until the peas float to the top. Leave the peas to cool in the water. 6. Wash the wakame to remove the salt and cut into 1-centimeter cubes. Place the wakame in a frying pan and roast over medium heat. Turn off the heat when the surface moisture has evaporated and the wakame is lightly browned. 7. When the rice is cooked, remove the pods. Drain the green peas and add them to the rice. Add wakame, gently mix, form into balls and serve. Fried chicken for bento For bento boxes, Kurihara recommends adding salt-flavored fried chicken to accompany the rice balls. Cut 300 grams of chicken thigh meat into 10 equal pieces. Add 1 tablespoon of cooking sake, 1/2 clove grated garlic, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/5 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper and mix well. Let the chicken sit for 10 minutes, then sprinkle with 3 tablespoons of potato starch. Heat oil to 170 C and fry for 4 minutes. When the chicken is crisp and cooked through, remove from the pan and place in a serving dish. Garnish with lemon.

 

