In this June 19, 2017, photo, a person types on a laptop keyboard in North Andover, Mass. The availability of remote work has increased significantly in recent years, giving rise to the ability for telecommuters to buck travel norms. Remote work has blurred the line between business and personal travel.

The availability of remote work has increased significantly in recent years, giving rise to the ability for telecommuters to buck travel norms. Remote work has blurred the line between business and personal travel, affording workers the flexibility to extend trips to fly on cheaper days. Long-term stays of 28 or more days at vacation rental properties are increasing in popularity. For some remote workers, it feels like vacations are no longer needed (since they can travel all the time). For others, remote work — even in a new place — still doesn’t quite scratch the travel itch. It appears that remote workers have shifted the travel landscape, maybe for good.

While some workers return to the office this year, many others continue to work remotely indefinitely. This seismic shift has changed where people live and work and, increasingly, how they travel.

