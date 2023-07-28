A 1919 fire engine once used by United Steam Fire Engine Company 3 will be displayed at the Frederick County Fire & Rescue Museum in Emmitsburg through the summer season, according to museum director Clarence “Chip” Jewell.
Jewell said the engine, which was manufactured by the Ahrens-Fox Fire Engine Company, was one of the first motorized fire trucks in the county. Prior to the 1910s, most fire equipment was horse-drawn.
“It’s a beautiful piece,” Jewell said. “The Ahrens-Fox was really the Cadillac of the fire engine when it was built.”
The engine is on loan from tractor dealer Maurice Gladhill, who inherited it from his father, Buck, after his death in 2005.
Gladhill said that his father, a founding member of the Damascus Volunteer Fire Department and a collector of fire memorabilia, purchased the truck for $501 from the city of Frederick in 1955. According to Gladhill, his father’s bid was $1 higher than a bid by a downtown metal yard that would have scrapped the truck.
Gladhill was 4 years old at the time.
For years, the truck was used in parades, political rallies and fire department events. As a teenager, Gladhill worked with his father to restore the engine to its former glory — repairing mechanical elements and refreshing the exterior with new paint and gold leaf.
Since then, the engine has remained on display in the antique section of the Gladhill Tractor dealership on Mount Zion Road. Gladhill agreed to loan it to the museum after its 1939 fire engine on display was sent out for maintenance.
“I’m certainly of a mindset to support the fire service and the things that are taking place in the Emmitsburg market,” Gladhill said. “It’s an opportunity to make good use of it and show how hard we worked to save it and preserve it.”
Given the engine’s historical importance, Jewell predicts that it will draw crowds from near and far.
“I think the public will love to see it,” Jewell said. “And the fact that we’re just walking distance from the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg, I’m sure it will attract firefighters from all over the country like a moth to a flame.”
The Frederick County Fire & Rescue Museum is open on weekends from noon to 4 p.m. The summer season runs through the end of September.
Senior Photographer Bill Green contributed to this story.
