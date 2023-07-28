BG Gladhill Firetruck 2 .jpg
Buy Now

Clarence “Chip” Jewell, left, and Maurice Gladhill, the owner of Gladhill Tractor, compare notes about the historic 1919 Frederick firetruck Gladhill’s father, Buck Gladhill, purchased in 1955. The photo they are viewing shows the engine in service at Frederick’s United Steam Fire Engine Company 3 downtown. Maurice Gladhill has loaned the Frederick County Fire & Rescue Museum in Emmitsburg the engine, which will be on display. Jewell is the museum director.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

A 1919 fire engine once used by United Steam Fire Engine Company 3 will be displayed at the Frederick County Fire & Rescue Museum in Emmitsburg through the summer season, according to museum director Clarence “Chip” Jewell.

Jewell said the engine, which was manufactured by the Ahrens-Fox Fire Engine Company, was one of the first motorized fire trucks in the county. Prior to the 1910s, most fire equipment was horse-drawn.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription