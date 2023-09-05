The Frederick-based African American Resources Cultural and Heritage Society has hired its first executive director.
Cheryl Gooch, the new executive director, began working at the society on Tuesday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome!
Log in or read 2 more articles before registering, and 8 before becoming a member..
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your registered account or create an account to receive 6 more articles over the next 30 days.join now for unlimited access.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Local news and analysis – and much more. By joining you get unlimited access to it all.Join now.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
You get home delivery Monday through Saturday – plus full digital access any time, on any device – with our six-day subscription delivery membership.
This membership plan includes member-only benefits like our popular ticket giveaways, all of our email newsletters and access to the daily digital replica of the printed paper. Also, you can share digital access with up to four other household members at no additional cost.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days for $19.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With our four-day Wednesday-through-Saturday home delivery package, you get home delivery of our popular Food and 72 Hours sections as well as the full Saturday-Sunday weekend paper.
And, as with all of our packages, you get full access to all of our online content, any day and on any device.
Membership includes access to newsletters, special offers and the ability to share your subscription with up to four additional household members.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days at $14.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With a digital-only membership subscription, you get individual access to all of our online content, 24/7, on any device.
Digital memberships qualify for special member benefits, like our popular ticket giveaways.
Plus you get access to the ePages, a digital replica of the printed paper, and all of our email newsletters.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal.
Our short-term pass is the digital equivalent of buying a couple of papers at the corner store. You can access all of our digital content for 48 hours with each non-renewing pass.
Sorry, no member giveaways, custom newsletters, linked accounts or ePages access with short-term passes.
The Frederick-based African American Resources Cultural and Heritage Society has hired its first executive director.
Cheryl Gooch, the new executive director, began working at the society on Tuesday.
“AARCH Society demonstrates its commitment to illuminate the rich history of African Americans in Frederick County. That attracts my keen interest as a historian who uncovers aspects of African American life and history that have been forgotten or obscured,” Gooch wrote in an email Tuesday.
Gooch most recently served as the vice president for academic affairs at the State University of New York campus in Schenectady, according to a news release from AARCH.
She is the author of two books: “Hinsonville’s Heroes, Black Civil War Soldiers of Chester County, Pennsylvania,” and “On Africa’s Lands: The Forgotten Stories of Two Lincoln-Educated Missionaries in Liberia.”
She also developed interpretive themes for the Carter G. Woodson Home National Historic Site in Washington, D.C., and served as lead historian and writer for the “Journey to Freedom” exhibition at the Delaware History Museum.
That project chronicles the Black experience from 1639 to the present, according to the release.
The AARCH Society seeks to preserve and share information on the history and legacy of African Americans in Frederick County.
The society is excited to bring in someone with Gooch’s experience in building collaborations in the community and dynamic cultural programs, Protean Gibril, president of AARCH’s board of directors, said in the organization’s news release.
As the executive director, Gooch will lead the society’s programs and events, as well as oversee the creation of the African American Heritage Center.
That facility is scheduled to open at the corner of Carroll and All Saints streets in 2024.
Gooch will also look to increase the AARCH Society’s partnerships with educational, cultural, and civic organizations in the community.
“Residents of Frederick and Frederick County, current and previous, have witnessed and shaped our country’s history,” Gooch wrote in her email. “As a 7th generation American who is insatiably curious about our shared American history, I’m honored to work with and learn from members of this community, some who have lineages stretching back multiple generations. Frederick County history is American history.”
Gooch will be the featured speaker at the Unity Ball, scheduled to be held at New Spire Arts in Frederick on Oct. 28.
The event will be co-hosted by the AARCH Society and the Western Maryland chapter of Jack and Jill of America, an organization that seeks to promote leadership and development among children.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Get the insider's scoop on the best that Frederick has to offer with Frederick Hometown Guru.
Looking to hire in Frederick? Reach jobseekers in print and online. Email recruitment@newspost.com.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.