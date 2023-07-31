As it prepares to begin work on its permanent home later this year, the African American Resources Cultural and Heritage Society could receive more than $160,000 in federal money to help digitize the society's historical records.
The $162,000 in funding for the project was included in more than $10 million for Maryland projects recently approved by the U.S. Senate's Appropriations Committee.
The society has pictures, documents, and artifacts stored at the Federated Charities building in downtown Frederick and is trying to get as many as possible into a digital format, said Protean Gibril, president of the AARCH Society's board of directors.
They include documents of Black life and families from Frederick County's history, trophies and artifacts from Lincoln High School, the city's segregated high school for Black students, as well as items collected from members of the community.
“People are trying to give us their family's artifacts,” Gibril said.
Monday evening, she and Rose Chaney, one of the founding members of the AARCH Society's board, looked through items stored in the society's collection.
They include copies of the County Globe and Frederick Hornet, newspapers that served members of Frederick's Black community.
The society also has many documents and photographs that it needs to scan into a digital format, Gibril said.
The process is crucial for helping save some older materials, said Chaney, pointing to a photo that had crumbled into several pieces and will have to be reconstructed.
The collection also includes jars of dirt collected from the site of three lynchings in the county, including two in Frederick and one in Point of Rocks.
The jars are part of a larger Maryland Lynching Memorial Project, which documents the history of racial lynchings in Maryland.
Chaney said she baked the dirt collected from each site to sterilize it and make sure it didn't contain any plants or bugs.
Now that the bill has been passed by the Appropriations Committee, it will proceed to consideration by the full Senate as part of the congressional budget process.
As they wait to see whether their funding will be approved, the members of the AARCH Society continue to raise money for a new, permanent location for their collection on East All Saints Street in Frederick.
The design phase of the new project is expected to be finished and initial construction begun by the end of the year, Gibril said.
