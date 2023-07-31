AARCH Grant
Rose Chaney, a founding board member of the African American Resources Cultural and Heritage Society, and Protean Gibril, the president of the organization's board of directors, work with some of the items in their collection. The trophy is from Lincoln High School. The three jars of dirt are soil from the site of three lynchings of Black people in Frederick County. The organization could receive $162,000 in federal funding to help digitize parts of its collection.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

As it prepares to begin work on its permanent home later this year, the African American Resources Cultural and Heritage Society could receive more than $160,000 in federal money to help digitize the society's historical records.

The $162,000 in funding for the project was included in more than $10 million for Maryland projects recently approved by the U.S. Senate's Appropriations Committee.

