A 19th-century Frederick building will have its former historic designation restored.
The aldermen voted unanimously Thursday night to place a historic preservation overlay on the circa-1800 mill house in its new location at 1700 Atlas Drive, off Baughmans Lane on the west side of the city.
The house previously had a historic preservation overlay, but the designation didn’t go with the house when it was moved 140 feet to its current location in March to accommodate the widening of Baughmans Lane as part of the development of the Belle Air Farm Planned Neighborhood Development.
Members of the city’s planning staff have found that the Atlas Drive house “retains enough historic features to convey its architectural value as a prime example of a hall and parlor dwelling. Much of its historic design, materials, workmanship, feeling and association are in keeping with the British folk form, which was an important pre-railroad housing type common in the mid-Atlantic region,” according to a report prepared for an aldermen workshop in January.
Todd Offutt, the house's owner, said Thursday that the overlay previously applied to just the house and a 100-foot buffer, which he would have preferred rather than applying to the whole property, as Thursday's vote did.
It takes a lot of time and effort to restore historic properties in the city, Offutt said, and he was frustrated by some of the bureaucracy involved in getting the overlay in place.
