An Afghan Sikh family of 13 has found refuge in the diaspora community on Long Island. The family from Kabul decided to leave home after losing three family members including a 4-year-old girl to an ISIS attack on their gurdwara, or temple, in 2020. The Afghan Sikh Community in New York is helping them obtain work permits, housing and health care, and enroll the children in schools. Sikhs and Hindus in the community live side by side just as they did in Afghanistan, unified as religious minorities that have faced fear and anxiety under the fundamentalist Taliban in the 1990s and again since it retook power last year.

Kulwinder Singh Soni’s voice quavered as he recounted the day in March 2020 when an Islamic State gunman burst into a Sikh gurdwara’s prayer hall in Kabul, hurling grenades and firing assault rifles. Among the 25 people killed were Soni’s father, sister-in-law and 4-year-old niece.

