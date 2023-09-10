St John Anniversary Mass
Buy Now

Archbishop William Lori blesses a stained glass window at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church during a 260th Anniversary Mass on Sunday.

 Staff photo by Ric Dugan

Hundreds of people trickled into St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in downtown Frederick on Sunday morning, a gray and drizzly sky looming overhead as the bells chimed.

They were arriving for a special Mass to celebrate the 260th anniversary of the church. Baltimore Archbishop William Lori was there to bless 12 stained-glass windows newly installed in the historic building.

St John Anniversary Mass
Buy Now

One of the stained glass windows that was dedicated during Mass on Sunday at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Frederick

Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek

Tags

(3) comments

public-redux
public-redux

If someone did not know beforehand that the windows had been blessed, how could they distinguish blessed from unblessed windows?

Report Add Reply
wturnerinMD

Hopefully these new windows will shine a light on decades of cover ups of child sexual abuse. This institution is corrupt to the core

Report Add Reply
enyac

I was at the mass, but if I wasn't there, this piece would make me feel like I was. Very well written. It evokes every detail so well.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription