Hundreds of people trickled into St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in downtown Frederick on Sunday morning, a gray and drizzly sky looming overhead as the bells chimed.
They were arriving for a special Mass to celebrate the 260th anniversary of the church. Baltimore Archbishop William Lori was there to bless 12 stained-glass windows newly installed in the historic building.
Every pew in the church was full, with some latecomers standing in the back to watch. Lori told the worshippers that he had prayed for a sunny day so the congregation could appreciate the windows in their full glory.
“God chose instead to send holy water,” he said. Attendees laughed.
The 12 windows were originally crafted in 1947 for a church in Pennsylvania. They include depictions of the four Gospel writers and scenes from the lives of Jesus and the Virgin Mary. They measure more than 15 feet tall by 6 feet wide.
During Sunday’s Mass, Lori made his way through the nave clad in gold robes and flanked by other clergy members. He sprinkled holy water onto each of the 12 windows.
“It’s a special day for Catholics,” said Linda Aguado, who attended the Mass with her husband, Randy.
The church has special meaning to the Aguados. They’ve been parishioners there for more than 30 years, and the couple was married there. Their daughter, Francesca, grew up attending St. John and was the cantor for Sunday’s service.
Linda, a Frederick native, said she appreciated the church’s history and architecture. The parish traces its roots in Frederick to the 1760s and the current building dates to 1837.
Aguado is partial to its traditional services, she added.
“I think it’s just beautiful,” she said. “I’m not a real big fan of the new stuff — I’m much more of a traditionalist.”
Prayers and hymns were offered in both English and Spanish on Sunday. Attendees spoke and sung together in an easy, familiar rhythm. Babies cooed and cried, children squirmed and parents hushed. Fragrant incense filled the room.
Standing at the altar, Lori told congregants that the new windows were “much more than decoration,” and “much more than art for the sake of art.”
They offer valuable lessons for Christians, he said.
“Just as these windows reflect the light of Christ, so too may we as individuals and as a church community,” he said.
(3) comments
If someone did not know beforehand that the windows had been blessed, how could they distinguish blessed from unblessed windows?
Hopefully these new windows will shine a light on decades of cover ups of child sexual abuse. This institution is corrupt to the core
I was at the mass, but if I wasn't there, this piece would make me feel like I was. Very well written. It evokes every detail so well.
