“I will praise You, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made; marvelous are Your works, and that my soul knows very well. My frame was not hidden from You, when I was made in secret, and skillfully wrought in the lowest parts of the earth. Your eyes saw my substance, being yet unformed. And in Your book they all were written, the days fashioned for me, when as yet there was none of them” (Psalm 139:14-16).

This passage of scripture is declaring that God, our Creator, is omniscient, having total knowledge of us even before we were born. According to Jeremiah 1:5, the Lord knew everything about the prophet Jeremiah, even while he was in his mother’s womb: “Before I formed you in the belly, I knew you; and before you came forth out of the womb I sanctified you and I ordained you a prophet unto the nations.”

