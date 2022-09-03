“I will praise You, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made; marvelous are Your works, and that my soul knows very well. My frame was not hidden from You, when I was made in secret, and skillfully wrought in the lowest parts of the earth. Your eyes saw my substance, being yet unformed. And in Your book they all were written, the days fashioned for me, when as yet there was none of them” (Psalm 139:14-16).
This passage of scripture is declaring that God, our Creator, is omniscient, having total knowledge of us even before we were born. According to Jeremiah 1:5, the Lord knew everything about the prophet Jeremiah, even while he was in his mother’s womb: “Before I formed you in the belly, I knew you; and before you came forth out of the womb I sanctified you and I ordained you a prophet unto the nations.”
With the great advances in medical science, we are learning much more about a baby even before he or she is born. We have advanced to the point that we can observe defects of the baby in the womb and perform surgery to correct those defects.
Since our all-knowing God created us, he can advise us how to live and what is best for our well-being. For instance, our attitudes and emotions can affect our physical life, as explained in Proverbs 17:22: “A merry heart does good like a medicine: but a broken spirit dries the bones.” Cheerful people seem to enjoy life better than angry people. Anger has a detrimental impact on a person: “He that is soon angry deals foolishly” (Proverbs 14:17). That is why the Bible encourages us to “be swift to hear, slow to speak, slow to wrath” (James 1:19). The reason for this is stated in the next verse, “For the wrath of man works not the righteousness of God” (James 1:20). We are challenged to “be angry, and sin not: let not the sun go down upon your wrath” (Ephesians 4:26).
Medical science has caught up with the truths of scripture. For instance, in Leviticus 17:11 it says, “The life of the flesh is in the blood.” Very early in our nation’s history and before advances in medical science, doctors would sometimes drain the blood of a sick person, called blood letting, often resulting in death instead of recovery. But today doctors know the importance of blood and how it can reveal much about our health and medical condition.
The Bible also speaks about the importance of blood in our salvation. The rest of Leviticus 17:11 states, “And I have given it to you upon the altar to make an atonement for your souls: for it is the blood that makes atonement for the soul.” The original passover took place in Egypt the night before the Israelites escaped from bondage. Detailed instructions were given concerning the passover lamb. The Lord announced, “When I see the blood, I will pass over you,” (Exodus 12:13).
Hebrews 9:22 says: “Without shedding of blood is no remission.” But 1 Peter 1:18-19 announces that Christ met this demand when He died for our sins on the cross, “We are not redeemed with corruptible things, as silver and gold, from your vain conversation received by tradition from your fathers; But with the precious blood of Christ, as of a lamb without blemish and without spot.”
May each of us thank our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for His love, in that “while we were still sinners, Christ died for us” (Romans 5:8).
The Rev. Martz has been in the pastoral ministry since April 1962. He is presently ministering at Frizzellburg Bible Church, near Westminster. He and his wife, Jackie, live in Thurmont. They have two children, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
