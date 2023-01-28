LIFE-WEA-CALIF-RAIN-SPIRITUALITY-GET

This aerial view shows a flooded neighborhood in Merced, Calif., on Jan. 10, the result of massive storm called a “bomb cyclone” by meteorologists.

 Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

LOS ANGELES — In a state crippled by drought, how are we to make sense of the destructive storms that have led our governor to proclaim a state of emergency, even as they fill our reservoirs and replenish our fields?

Here at last is the life-giving water we’ve yearned for: nourishing, regenerative, cleansing and essential, especially in the wake of the state’s driest three-year period on record. And yet, these desperately needed rains have been responsible for mudslides, flooding, power outages and, most tragically, the loss of lives.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription