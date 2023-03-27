The city of Frederick and a local women's civic group will host a talk Wednesday on women in Maryland who fought for the right to vote.
The discussion will feature Amy Rosenkrans of the Maryland Women's Heritage Center, who will discuss various Maryland suffragists.
The free event is being co-sponsored by the city's Planning Department and the Frederick Woman's Civic Club. It will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Conference Room C at the city's Municipal Annex at 140 W. Patrick St.
The talk is part of the Planning Department's goal of hosting an event each month on various topics, Lisa Mroszczyk Murphy, a historic preservation planner for the city, wrote in an email Monday.
March is Women's History Month.
The department partnered with the Maryland Women's Heritage Center because of the center's help in getting a marker commemorating the work of local suffragists Florence and Bertha Trail in 2022, Mroszczyk Murphy wrote.
“They had reached out to us during the process of getting the marker in Frederick, and so I reached back out to them when considering our Women’s History Month theme,” she wrote.
Rosenkrans, a social studies teacher with Baltimore City Public Schools, is an expert on the topic, Mroszczyk Murphy wrote.
The Trail sisters were active in the local suffrage movement from the founding of the local branch of the Just Government League in March 1911 until the ratification of the 19th amendment in 1920, according to a local history column Mroszczyk Murphy wrote in 2019.
The sisters hosted many meetings at their East Church Street home. Florence Trail served as president of the local Just Government League branch for many years.
On Sept. 3, 1913, the home's parlor was the site of a meeting featuring prominent Baltimore suffragist Elizabeth King Ellicott.
On June 4, 1919, the county courthouse, housed in the building where Frederick's City Hall is now located, was the site of a rally featuring women's suffrage advocate U.S. Sen. Kenneth McKellar, as well as Maud Younger, a well-known suffragist from California.
While the required 36 states adopted the constitutional amendment by August 1920, Maryland did not vote to ratify it until 1941, according to the National Park Service. Maryland's vote was not certified until 1958.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.