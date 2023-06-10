Fred Co 275th Anniversary
Members of the band The Dirty Middle entertain those gathered around the main stage at the Frederick County 275th anniversary celebration at Utica Park Saturday.

 Bill Green

At 275 years of age, Frederick County looks good, Maryland State Delegate Christopher Eric Bouchat said on Saturday.

Bouchat was among several government and elected officials who spoke at a jubilee at Utica District Park, a festive celebration marking the county's 275th anniversary of June 10, 1748.

Sarah Nicholson, 8, tries her skill and making huge bubbles with a rope wicked loop at the Frederick County 275th anniversary celebration at Utica Park Saturday.

