At 275 years of age, Frederick County looks good, Maryland State Delegate Christopher Eric Bouchat said on Saturday.
Bouchat was among several government and elected officials who spoke at a jubilee at Utica District Park, a festive celebration marking the county's 275th anniversary of June 10, 1748.
On that day, the Maryland General Assembly passed a law to carve Frederick County out of Prince George's County, said Kari Saavedra, recreation manager in Frederick County's Division of Parks and Recreation and co-chair of the 275th Anniversary Planning Committee.
On Saturday, festivities spread throughout Utica Park. Bubbles and face paint provided excitement for kids, vintage baseball games evoked the past, and hay rides spoke to the county's rich agricultural tradition.
"In Frederick, no matter what year it is, you always feel comfortable one one of those," Carlos Bello-Perez, 32, of Frederick, said of the hay rides. "When you think Frederick, you think of a bunch of fun stuff, but you always picture farm stuff."
His six-year-old, Dimitri Bello-Perez, brandished a black-and-white sword made by a balloon artist.
Just a short distance away, kids could also make Father's Day cards or giant bubbles.
Attendees could dig into county history at a showcase of organizations such as the Thurmont Historical Society and the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).
DAR Frederick Regent Frances Hartley, of New Market, spun wool into thread with a spinning wheel.
"We're celebrating people who were alive 275 years ago," Hartley said. "I feel connected to them. I'm doing something a woman might have done then."
Organizers have been planning the event since November of 2021, said Heidi Keeny, co-chair of the jubilee.
"For 275 years, we have hosted founding fathers, facilitated escapes to freedom ... marched for social justice, hosted the Middle East peace talks," Rick Weldon, president and CEO of the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce, said at the event opening.
There was entertainment of a more futuristic sort, too.
At around 9:30 p.m., scores of drones from Sky Elements, a Dallas-based company, wowed crowds as the event wound down.
The drones flew overhead and made shapes that matched themes for the event, like a tractor for agriculture or an outline of Frederick County.
The tractor inspired applause from the from people in the grass in front the main stage. Many wore glow sticks that event organizers handed out.
“The whole thing is clever,” said Charlotte Morro of Frederick, who attended with husband Jim Morro.
One drone formation even imitated fireworks.
“The best part is no smoke” Jim Morrro said. “We’re seeing the future."
