A 19th-century-style baseball game, a host of live music acts and a petting zoo are all slated for Frederick County's 275th anniversary jubilee celebration in June, according to a county press release.

The event, which will be held on June 10 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Utica District Park, is for all ages. Admission is free.

