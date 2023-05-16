A 19th-century-style baseball game, a host of live music acts and a petting zoo are all slated for Frederick County's 275th anniversary jubilee celebration in June, according to a county press release.
The event, which will be held on June 10 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Utica District Park, is for all ages. Admission is free.
The county will showcase various "key areas" that comprise the county's history and future, with special activities that correspond with those themes, including "Foundations & Tourism," agriculture and "Changing Communities & Education."
The baseball game will be between the Gettysburg Generals and Keystone Baseball Club of Harrisburg. The first 275 attendees will receive free commemorative baseballs.
Live music acts include The Dirty Middle, Sol y Rumba, and Mike Kuster and the Catoctin Cowboys, according to the press release. The release also teased a "soon to be announced grand finale" music performance.
Food and beverage from various local vendors, such as Dop Pizza and B-Dub’s Island Soul, will be sold.
