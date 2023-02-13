The Maryland Historical Trust has awarded $35,000 to Frederick County for the second phase of a project to study African American history in partnership with the African American Resources Cultural and Heritage (AARCH) Society, according to a press release Monday.
The project, called Recovering Identity, will provide research and a foundation for long-term preservation planning for African American resources in Frederick County, the release states.
The grant will help pay for the county to create a context study of African American history, collect oral histories of the African American experience and build a crowdsourcing website to find historical sites, the release states.
The study will be divided into smaller sections focusing on aspects of African American history, culture and traditions.
The county government and the AARCH Society surveyed sites in northern Frederick County during the first phase of Recovering Identity.
The county and the AARCH Society are expected to hold public meetings throughout the second phase of Recovering Identity.
Follow Jack Hogan on Twitter: @jckhogan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.