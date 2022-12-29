Frederick County will start celebrating its 275th anniversary with the annual New Year's Eve Key Drop and events at Carroll Creek Linear Park in downtown Frederick on Saturday night, according to the county.
Through a partnership with the Civitan Club of Frederick and Sailing Through the Winter Solstice, Frederick County's 275 Planning Committee organized this year's celebration to be full of entertainment, food and activities, a news release from the county said.
One main event of the night, other than the Key Drop, will be the Candlelights on the Creek, in which 1,000 candles will be handed out to guests, the release said. The guests will then put the candles in the creek to represent remembrance, good fortune, joy and renewed hope for the new year.
The celebration will begin at 9 p.m. with free boat rides aboard the U.S.S. Hamster on a first-come, first-served basis. There will also be fire pits, table games and activities set up at the amphitheater on the creek from 9 to 11 p.m, the release said.
Free hot chocolate will be provided, the release said, and food will be available at Crazy Dave's Food Truck from 9 p.m. to midnight.
There will also be music, provided by Dapper DJs from 9 to 11 p.m. and the Dirty Middle from 11 p.m. to 12:30 a.m, according to the release.
Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater and Frederick Mayor Michael O'Connor will speak before the key drop.
Frederick County Public Libraries will also be hosting a Noon Year's Eve Celebration and Key Drop. It will start at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, the release said, and will be hosted at the Brunswick, C. Burr Artz, Middletown, Myersville, Thurmont, Urbana and Walkersville library branches.
The release said there will be events and programs throughout 2023 to celebrate Frederick County's history and culture in its 275th year.
The 275th anniversary commemorative book will be released in 2023, the release said. It features Voices of Frederick County with 10 categories that will be the county's focus in 2023. They are: Agriculture, Business and Economy, Changing Communities, Education, Foundations, Government, Great Outdoors, Looking Forward (Today and Tomorrow), Tourism and Transportation.
These books will be sold at county libraries in addition to other 275th anniversary merchandise.
