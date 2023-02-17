When Patricia Gaither was a student at Frederick High School in the late 1950s, she broke down in tears after her classes most days.
She was one of only three Black students at the school then. She'd been selected to transfer there from Lincoln High School — Frederick County's school for Black students — because of her solid academic record.
Gaither loved her classmates and teachers at Lincoln, but the education offered to the students there was second-rate, she said. Lincoln students got the books that white students had discarded.
So she was excited, at first, about transferring to Frederick. There, she could earn an academic diploma, rather than a general one, which would allow her to attend college.
When Gaither arrived, though, she found she couldn't keep up.
"I thought I was going to have a mental breakdown," she recalled.
Decades later, Gaither, now 80, was smiling on Friday, even as she recounted the difficulties she faced. She sat onstage at Frederick High School, looking out at dozens of Black students who came to hear her story.
The school's Black Student Union hosted Gaither on Friday for a Black History Month event. She shared memories from her time at Frederick High School, and later, she watched as the current students performed songs and read poetry.
Gaither began attending Frederick in 1958. She graduated in 1960, alongside two other Black students. Both men have since died, she said.
Gaither, who has breast cancer, said she'd been asking God for the opportunity to return to Frederick and speak to students.
"I will assume that He kept me here for that reason," she said Friday. "To tell my story — or tell our story.”
White students treated Gaither like she was "from outer space" when she attended Frederick High, she recalled. They weren't often actively cruel, but they weren't welcoming, either.
She recalled crying every night as she struggled with homework. Her grades dropped, and she didn't feel supported by her teachers or classmates as she tried to keep up. Asking for help didn't feel like an option.
"I had no one to come up to me to say, 'Pat, things will get better. Pat, I notice that you're having a hard time,'" she said.
When it came time to graduate, Gaither said, school officials offered her a general diploma — not the academic one she worked so hard to earn.
At the time, Gaither was too afraid to speak up. She dreamed of becoming a nurse or a teacher, but went on to have a career as a bank teller instead.
On Friday, Frederick County Public Schools finally presented Gaither the official Maryland high school diploma she earned. She threw her arms up in the air with excitement.
Frederick Mayor Michael O'Connor and Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater each read proclamations honoring Gaither, too.
She beamed. She encouraged students to believe in themselves and spoke openly about her faith, emphasizing the joys of her life in addition to the pain.
Gaither was delighted to see how diverse Frederick High School has become in the six decades since she graduated.
"It’s wonderful," she said. "I am not used to seeing this. ... It makes my heart feel good to see you all here like this."
Maya Massey, an English teacher at Frederick High and the advisor for the BSU, said she hoped Friday's event was informative for her students.
One student hadn't realized that his school had been segregated, Massey said.
"It just goes to show how much of a gap there is in the history and what we are sharing with them," Massey said. "There's power in knowing your history."
