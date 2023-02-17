FHS Black History
Buy Now

Patricia Ann Gaither, one of the first Black students to attend Frederick High School in 1958, chats with Brooke Warren, president of the school’s Black Student Union, during a program honoring her as part of Black History Month.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

When Patricia Gaither was a student at Frederick High School in the late 1950s, she broke down in tears after her classes most days.

She was one of only three Black students at the school then. She'd been selected to transfer there from Lincoln High School — Frederick County's school for Black students — because of her solid academic record.

Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek

Tags

Education reporter

Jillian Atelsek covers education for The Frederick News-Post. She grew up near Woodsboro, attended Walkersville High School and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2020 with degrees in journalism and history.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription