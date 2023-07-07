At the Monocacy National Battlefield Visitor Center on Friday, a group of about 25 visitors gathered on the lawn heard faint booms echoing across the surrounding green fields.
The booms weren't cannon fire that could be heard in the same fields more than a century ago, but instead, noises from work at the nearby Frederick Quarry. But Park Ranger Matthew Borders joked about how the rumbles seemed fitting given that the crowd was at the battlefield to learn about the 159th anniversary of the Battle of Monocacy.
"It's very ambient, isn't it?" Borders asked the onlookers.
Borders led a five-stop caravan tour on Friday as part of the national battlefield's commemoration of the Battle of Monocacy, which took place on July 9, 1864, in the Frederick area.
The tour kicked off a weekend of commemoration events for the battle's anniversary. On Saturday and Sunday, the battlefield is hosting talks, live reenactments, music and more.
Tactically, some consider the Battle of Monocacy a Confederate victory — but Borders emphasized that it was an important turning point in stopping the Confederacy's eventual attempts at advancing into Washington, D.C.
"By choosing to fight here, by choosing to sacrifice lives for time, [Union Gen. Lew] Wallace stymied this advance on the capital and allowed it to be reinforced," Borders told the tour participants.
Civil War history enthusiasts drove to several local farms and historical landmarks, where Borders verbally led them through the journeys of Union and Confederate troops.
The first stop on the tour after an introduction at the visitor center was Best Farm, where Borders said several skirmishes and bouts of sharpshooting happened during the Battle of Monocacy. During these skirmishes, Borders said, Union forces were driven across the land of Best Farm to the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad, which sits behind the farm.
As he gestured at the expansive grass at Best Farm, Borders noted that archaeological work by the staff at Monocacy National Battlefield has revealed that at least six different dwellings for enslaved people used to sit on the farm's land.
"Not only are we dealing with two armies clashing here in a desperate fight for time, but we're also dealing with the very people that lived here and how they had to contend with this battle and the aftermath," he said.
Visitors also saw Worthington Farm, where Confederate forces pressed forward after crossing the Monocacy River. Union forces took advantage of the landscape to hide and surprise these Confederates, knocking back their advance, according to Borders.
At Thomas House, the next stop on the tour, 5-year-old Leah Berkovitz waved to a group of cows lounging in a field as she and her brother, 8-year-old Chaim Berkovitz, made their way down a dirt path to where Borders was talking about the battle.
"I actually really like history, especially American history," said Chaim Berkovitz.
His dad, Dan Berkovitz, added that the kids have been studying the Constitution, so it was interesting to see political history come to life during Friday's tour.
"We have to try to learn as much history as possible to just know what we need to do in the future," Dan Berkovitz said.
According to Borders, opportunities to learn about this history have existed since the early 20th century, when the United States war department preserved historical landscapes as "open air classrooms."
Monocacy National Battlefield was turned over to the National Park Service in 1933, when a growing national interest in battlefield preservation created a push to turn it into more of an established tourist attraction.
The last stop on the tour was Gambrill Mill, where the battle began and ended. The fighting at the mill — which also served as a field hospital for wounded soldiers — was "some of the hardest they would have in the war," according to Borders. It was also the Union forces' last effort to delay Confederate troops so that they couldn't successfully take over Washington, D.C., he said.
For Frederick County resident Rick Duke, learning about the importance of the Battle of Monocacy was eye-opening.
"It's good to be reminded of what actually happened and the sacrifices made to defend our nation's capital," Duke said. "It actually was a huge part of the Civil War."
Borders echoed that sentiment. The Frederick area played a crucial role in the Civil War, he told The Frederick News-Post, and this weekend's commemoration events help highlight that.
"Local history helps get you a better attachment to your community and to the landscape around you," he said. "There's no better way to really experience these landscapes and these sites than going out and walking them."
(1) comment
I've noticed over the years that little is mentioned of the action that took place at Jug Bridge during the battle. The men who died there were just as dead as the ones who died on the better known locations of the battlefield.
