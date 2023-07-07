Battle of Monocacy 159th
National Park Service Ranger Matt Borders explains the events that occurred leading up to the July Battle of Monocacy in 1864 to a group of park visitors Friday afternoon.

 Bill Green

At the Monocacy National Battlefield Visitor Center on Friday, a group of about 25 visitors gathered on the lawn heard faint booms echoing across the surrounding green fields. 

The booms weren't cannon fire that could be heard in the same fields more than a century ago, but instead, noises from work at the nearby Frederick Quarry. But Park Ranger Matthew Borders joked about how the rumbles seemed fitting given that the crowd was at the battlefield to learn about the 159th anniversary of the Battle of Monocacy.

C.D.Reid
C.D.Reid

I've noticed over the years that little is mentioned of the action that took place at Jug Bridge during the battle. The men who died there were just as dead as the ones who died on the better known locations of the battlefield.

