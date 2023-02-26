Established in 1929, Mullinix Park is a two-acre recreational area south of Carroll Creek, flanked by Bentz and All Saints streets.
Today, city residents and visitors can enjoy a playground, a public pool, a basketball court, a pavilion, and other amenities the site provides.
However, the inception of Mullinix Park is steeped in the complicated history of Jim Crow laws and segregation.
The park was developed specifically for the use of the local Black community. It opened two years after Baker Park, a nearby 58-acre site reserved for white residents.
At the time, Mullinix was the fifth public play area in the city, and the only one accessible to African American children.
The park’s creation is largely attributed to Lorenzo E. Mullinix, a local alderman who initially proposed the idea, and Joseph D. Baker, a prominent citizen who purchased all of the necessary lots of land and donated it to the city of Frederick.
The earliest known public meeting addressing the proposed play area took place on June 23, 1927, when the city passed a resolution naming the future park in honor of Mullinix, for serving the “city with marked distinction and ability.”
No written records from the time period were found to document how the Black community regarded the proposed park.
However, it is noteworthy that Joseph Baker was able to secure 19 separate deeds of ownership within three months. In many cases, the sales affected properties fronting West All Saints Street, a historically African American community.
The consolidation of properties also allowed the creation of Mullinix Alley and the widening of Bentz Street.
The deed transferring the parkland from Joseph D. Baker to the city of Frederick was recorded on Aug. 15, 1928, and specifically references the proclamation made by the aldermen the year before.
It also memorializes Baker’s belief “that the establishment and maintenance of a public park and playground, for the use of the colored people in Frederick City, Maryland will prove to be of great benefit and advantage to the community” and that he was willing to convey the property to the mayor and aldermen free of charge.
The city hired landscape architect R. Brooke Maxwell from Baltimore to lay out the new park’s design. Maxwell was also responsible for the original plan for Baker Park.
The Mullinix Park landscape design includes a winding pathway connecting various amenities, including a music stand, a tennis court, and a swimming pool. On the northern end of the park was a ball field and an open play area.
It is not clear how much of Maxwell’s design plan was implemented, but some elements can still be seen today.
When the park formally opened on June 18, 1929, the event was briefly mentioned in the Frederick Post, as part of a wider-ranging article on city playgrounds.
As a public park, the maintenance of the grounds fell under the responsibility of the Frederick Playground Commission.
Edward W. Walker was named the park supervisor, the first African American to hold such a position, and as such, was responsible for organizing events at Mullinix Park. He was also one of the 19 property owners who sold land to Joseph D. Baker.
An early account shows that Mullinix Park was well patronized and that the Playground Commission furnished a merry-go-round, two sets of swings, seesaws, slides and other forms of amusements.
For more than 90 years, Mullinix Park has been an important downtown landmark and its history is important.
The city of Frederick is coordinating with Friends of Mullinix Park and the African American Resources Cultural and Heritage (AARCH) Society to collect images and stories about this site. If you have information to share, please reach out to AARCH or send information to preservationmatters @cityoffrederickmd.gov.
Christina Martinkosky is a historic preservation planner for the city of Frederick. She can be reached at cmartinkosky @cityoffrederickmd.gov.
