The 36th annual Candlelight Tour of Historic Houses of Worship was held Monday at nearly a dozen downtown churches. The inside of Evangelical Lutheran Church is shown.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Bright piano music and warm, powerful voices echoed from the doors of Asbury United Methodist Church on Monday evening.

Inside, a small line of congregation members closed their eyes, swayed back and forth, and belted Christian hymns and gospel music. Dozens sat in the pews before them, listening spellbound.

