WWII Weekend Event
Siblings Jaxson Iaccarino, 4, left, and Madison Iaccarino, 2, sit together in a 1945 Willys MB Jeep while attending the World War II Weekend event at Rose Hill Manor Park on Sunday. Community members gathered for the weekend event to visit exhibits and talk with living historians to learn more about life in the World War II era.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Looking out through reflective aviator sunglasses, Bill Groff stood outside his tent in the tan uniform of a World War II officer.

The tent was set up on the grounds of Frederick’s Rose Hill Manor, part of a World War II weekend at the manor. The event featured exhibits and living historians, including Groff, as well as a car show Saturday.

artandarchitecture

The U.S. should have never gotten involved. And I say this w/ a grandfather who was a WW2 Navy pilot and was buried in Arlington National Cemetery with full military honors.

Though it goes unmentioned in America’s government-issue school textbooks, documents and recordings have been declassified and released through FoIA requests proving that America’s entry into WW2 was another calculated event, and not the result of a "surprise" Japanese attack.

Just as Americans today are overwhelmingly against nonstop support of the Russian-Ukraine war, (when there are many more important domestic American issues) the majority of Americans remembered lessons from WW1 and were completely against involvement in a second huge war. WW2 Pro-war *propaganda* has never, EVER, stopped. You can find complete military stories at The Institute for Historical Review website among many others: www.ihr.org

Panhead

And while you are politicizing, it is noteworthy that the US was not involved in any wars between 2017 and 2021.

C.D.Reid
C.D.Reid

My former father in law is 97 years old, at 19 he was a navigator on a bomber based out of England. I used to love hearing his stories from the war. The Greatest Generation is rapidly fading, I'm grateful there are groups like this to keep their memory alive.

richardlyons

"They are dying quickly—according to US Department of Veterans Affairs statistics, 167,284 of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II are alive in 2022." About 1% still alive and 180 dying every day. Yes the Greatest Generation is almost gone. SO sad.

artandarchitecture

The actual "greatest generation" will be the one which protects America/ individual American states, and borders. And if it doesn't become the greatest generation, it will be the LAST generation.

knahs25

In Hagerstown we have our living WW2 historian in Battle of the Bulge veteran Jack Myers who is an inspiration to all in his calls to the WJEJ Phone Party. Mr. Myers is more active than many half his age - playing golf, tennis, and bowling, dancing at Pen Mar park, and doing zoom sessions with students across the country.

Fredginrickey

Knahs,

That’s fabulous.

We used to do the Battle of the Bulge walk which is held in December each year.

It starts in Bastogne and continues through the Ardennes.

The weather is usually terrible, deep mud, snow, sleet and rain sometimes all can occur throughout the day.

The local Belge participate alongside veterans, active duty units in Europe, and history buffs.

They are deeply grateful for the sacrifice the Americans and our Allies made to liberate their country.

It’s an exhilarating and moving experience.

It’s just a hint how godawful that battle must have been.

