Looking out through reflective aviator sunglasses, Bill Groff stood outside his tent in the tan uniform of a World War II officer.
The tent was set up on the grounds of Frederick’s Rose Hill Manor, part of a World War II weekend at the manor. The event featured exhibits and living historians, including Groff, as well as a car show Saturday.
Music from the 1940s piped out of a radio in a tent nearby, and a large flag hung from the manor house’s second floor — with only 48 stars, since Alaska and Hawaii had yet to be added to the union.
Groff said he got into doing living history during his time as an art teacher at Brunswick High School, when he and a colleague put together a World War II day for students.
He was dressed Sunday as a lieutenant colonel in the Army Air Forces, stationed at a camp in France. After the D-Day landings in June 1944, the Air Corps took over German airfields as the allied armies moved through Europe, Groff said.
He said his interest in military history started with the history of the Civil War, but after doing some research, he couldn’t any family connections with people who have served. But he had two uncles who had served in World War II, and began reading and learning more about that conflict.
Groff and other members of the Historical Aviation Society go to events like the one Sunday and try to set up as authentic a camp as possible.
The generation with first-hand knowledge of the war is quickly disappearing.
According to numbers provided to The National World War II Museum by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, only about 167,000 of the 16 million Americans who fought in the war were still alive in 2022.
While they come around less frequently today, Groff said one of his favorite parts of events is hearing the incredible stories of veterans who do come.
The events are powerful for everyone, he said.
“They see the jeeps and they see the tents, and they’re 18 years old again,” he said.
Near where Groff chatted with visitors, Bryan Lush stood in a tent set up like a typical officers’ quarters in the Pacific theater.
There were a few cots, a rack of clothes, a few small desks and tables, and some other odds and ends. The units moved around a lot from island to island, so they couldn’t accumulate a lot of stuff, Lush said.
Like Groff, Lush has a personal connection to the war, with both of his grandfathers and a great-uncle having served.
He always liked to see old airplanes flying when he was a kid, he said, and he’s been participating in the living history displays for 11 years.
“I guess I was born too late,” he said. “They had the coolest guys and the coolest equipment,” he said.
But it’s most important to try and teach people the importance of what happened, he said.
As Lush talked, Dimitry Madsen, 19, sweated in the flight suit of Army Air Corps pilot. A pilot himself in the Civil Air Patrol, he believes that’s what he would have been doing if he lived during the time of World War II.
Events like the one this weekend can help teach people what it was like being a pilot back then, Madsen said.
“In school, you’re taught books. We don’t want to teach books,” he said.
Events like Sunday’s are a chance to keep veterans’ stories alive, Groff said.
“They just did it because they had to. They did the right thing,” he said.
(7) comments
The U.S. should have never gotten involved. And I say this w/ a grandfather who was a WW2 Navy pilot and was buried in Arlington National Cemetery with full military honors.
Though it goes unmentioned in America’s government-issue school textbooks, documents and recordings have been declassified and released through FoIA requests proving that America’s entry into WW2 was another calculated event, and not the result of a "surprise" Japanese attack.
Just as Americans today are overwhelmingly against nonstop support of the Russian-Ukraine war, (when there are many more important domestic American issues) the majority of Americans remembered lessons from WW1 and were completely against involvement in a second huge war. WW2 Pro-war *propaganda* has never, EVER, stopped. You can find complete military stories at The Institute for Historical Review website among many others: www.ihr.org
And while you are politicizing, it is noteworthy that the US was not involved in any wars between 2017 and 2021.
My former father in law is 97 years old, at 19 he was a navigator on a bomber based out of England. I used to love hearing his stories from the war. The Greatest Generation is rapidly fading, I'm grateful there are groups like this to keep their memory alive.
"They are dying quickly—according to US Department of Veterans Affairs statistics, 167,284 of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II are alive in 2022." About 1% still alive and 180 dying every day. Yes the Greatest Generation is almost gone. SO sad.
The actual "greatest generation" will be the one which protects America/ individual American states, and borders. And if it doesn't become the greatest generation, it will be the LAST generation.
In Hagerstown we have our living WW2 historian in Battle of the Bulge veteran Jack Myers who is an inspiration to all in his calls to the WJEJ Phone Party. Mr. Myers is more active than many half his age - playing golf, tennis, and bowling, dancing at Pen Mar park, and doing zoom sessions with students across the country.
Knahs,
That’s fabulous.
We used to do the Battle of the Bulge walk which is held in December each year.
It starts in Bastogne and continues through the Ardennes.
The weather is usually terrible, deep mud, snow, sleet and rain sometimes all can occur throughout the day.
The local Belge participate alongside veterans, active duty units in Europe, and history buffs.
They are deeply grateful for the sacrifice the Americans and our Allies made to liberate their country.
It’s an exhilarating and moving experience.
It’s just a hint how godawful that battle must have been.
