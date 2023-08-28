Family and colleagues are remembering a racial pioneer in county law enforcement, after his death last week.
Howard Whims, 86, a longtime deputy with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, died Wednesday after a brief illness, according to his family.
Whims joined the sheriff’s office in September 1970, becoming the department’s first Black deputy, his son Darryl Whims said Monday.
He rose to the rank of major, and served as the department’s chief deputy in 1982 under Sheriff Robert C. Snyder, Darryl Whims said.
Howard Whims ran for sheriff twice — in 1970 shortly after joining the department, and lost a close race in 1974, according to Darryl Whims.
While Whims would occasionally talk about different parts of his job, he never discussed being the county’s first Black deputy, his son said.
“He never talked about that, not once. ... It wasn’t about being the first,” Darryl Whims said.
While serving as the chief deputy, Howard Whims graduated from the FBI’s National Academy in Quantico, Va., in 1984. He later served with the Maryland Police and Correctional Training Commissions as a trainer in civil process, serving writs, summonses and other legal notices.
He was “renowned” for his understanding of civil process, and deputies would seek him out when they had questions, said Sheriff Chuck Jenkins, who joined the department shortly before Whims departed in 1991.
“Everybody would go to Howard Whims. He was the man” for civil process issues, Jenkins said.
Whims was also well-respected in the community, he said.
“He just had the demeanor as a professional law enforcement officer,” Jenkins said.
Longtime local attorney Willie Mahone said he got to know Whims as a defense attorney and civil rights activist when Whims was with the sheriff’s office.
He sometimes consulted informally with Whims on civil rights issues involving law enforcement, and Whims always was professional, Mahone said.
“Howard was always a sounding board” for questions about the propriety of law enforcement actions, he said.
Whims left the sheriff’s office in 1991, when a new sheriff was elected and eliminated the position of chief deputy, Darryl Whims said.
The dismissal drew allegations of racism and some protest from the local chapter of the NAACP.
The sheriff could appoint whomever he wanted to the position, but Whims’ dismissal didn’t go over well in the community, Mahone said.
“It was not perceived as a step of progress to remove him,” he said.
Darryl Whims said that despite how his time with the sheriff’s office ended, his father did not express bitterness.
“He was proud of his law enforcement career,” Whims said.
(4) comments
A good man. Who never deserved the treatment he received by a one term sheriff.
Rest well Mr. Whims. Thank you for your valiant service. My deepest condolences to your family. May God's comfort and peace be with you all. 💞
[thumbup][thumbup]
[thumbup][thumbup]
