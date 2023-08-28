Harold Whims

Harold Whims, who died Wednesday at age 86, joined the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office in September 1970 and rose to the position of chief deputy.

 Courtesy photo

Family and colleagues are remembering a racial pioneer in county law enforcement, after his death last week.

Howard Whims, 86, a longtime deputy with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, died Wednesday after a brief illness, according to his family.

AOC
AOC

A good man. Who never deserved the treatment he received by a one term sheriff.

Treva B
Treva B

Rest well Mr. Whims. Thank you for your valiant service. My deepest condolences to your family. May God's comfort and peace be with you all. 💞

TrekMan

[thumbup][thumbup]

AOC
AOC

[thumbup][thumbup]

