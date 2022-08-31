Longtime Frederick locals are likely familiar with the broad outlines of the city’s Civil War history, especially its role in treating the wounded from the 1862 Battle of Antietam, one of the bloodiest events in U.S. history.
Photos and sketches from the battle’s aftermath in Frederick are commonplace on historical markers and in guidebooks. They include several interior shots of the town’s churches when they served as makeshift hospitals.
Far less common, however, is detailed knowledge of the specific soldiers who lay wounded on the cots lining the church aisles in those old photographs.
John Lustrea, director of education at the National Museum of Civil War Medicine, hopes to elevate the stories of those individual soldiers during his Faces of the Wounded downtown walking tour on Sept. 3.
“I think especially something like the Civil War, it can seem like it was ancient history even though it was only 160 years ago,” Lustrea said. “I think by sharing individual stories, by hearing their own stories in their own words, it lets people feel a common humanity with people who suffered a long time ago. It has a way of making the past feel a little more accessible.”
As Lustrea leads his tour group to the historic churches, which are largely unchanged from the Civil War era, he will share specific stories of some of the men who were treated there, relying on information from their letters, diaries and memoirs.
When the group arrives at the Evangelical Lutheran Church on Church Street, they will hear the account of Henry Tisdale, a sergeant in Company G of the 35th Massachusetts Infantry.
Having been shot in the leg at the Battle of South Mountain, which immediately preceded the fighting at Antietam, Tisdale was brought to the church for treatment. He kept a detailed diary of his experience there, including observations about the people who came to visit the wounded, the comfort of the beds and quality of the food. Lustrea says Tisdale’s positive commentary on the cleanliness of the temporary hospital “is a bit of surprising information to folks,” who tend to assume the worst when it comes to Civil War hygiene.
Another soldier, Private Charles F. Johnson of the 9th New York Volunteer Infantry, published a memoir called “The Long Roll” about his Civil War experience based on his detailed contemporaneous journals. After being shot in his hip at Antietam, he was treated at the Frederick Presbyterian Church, which still stands today on West Second Street near Record Street.
Lustrea says Johnson is an especially interesting figure to historians because his memoir provides information about his life after the war, whereas most of the soldiers who wrote detailed accounts of their experiences in letters and diaries simply stopped writing when they returned home.
In addition to offering vivid written accounts of his time in Frederick, which included a visit from President Abraham Lincoln, Johnson published several detailed sketch drawings of war-time scenes. Both his sketched and verbal descriptions of Frederick are notable for demonstrating how little the downtown area has changed in over a century and a half.
In his journal entry from Sept. 13, 1862, Johnson writes, “Frederick City is not only loyal but beautiful, as we could see in our first glimpse of its picturesque spires piercing the blue background formed by the Catoctin Mountains, and the white houses nestled lovingly in the valley beneath us.”
The Faces of the Wounded tour is a special version of the museum’s regular weekly One Vast Hospital walking tour, which aims to highlight the importance of Frederick’s role in developing modern medical procedures, especially disaster evacuation protocols.
Brad Stone, a museum volunteer who leads several of the regular walking tours dressed as a Civil War Army surgeon, said it’s important that we remember not only the advances that emerged from the Civil War experience in Frederick but the processes that led to their development. He said the relative success of the 25-mile evacuation from Antietam to the city’s churches is attributable to the forethought of Major Jonathan Letterman, who had anticipated the possibility of mass-casualty battles because of his close study of military history.
“He created a system that could deal with an experience the United States had never experienced before, and rather than being overwhelmed by it, they were able to cope with it and successfully deal with it,” Stone said. “Looking at that process can help in the future to deal with new unprecedented crises.”
Feeling deeply the importance historical lessons hold for handling modern problems, Stone says he and the museum staff are always looking for new ways to inspire public interest in Frederick’s Civil War history. He has learned on his tours that creating connections between the war and other interesting facets of local history is helpful to that end.
For example, when his tour groups stop by the Evangelical Reformed United Church of Christ on West Church Street, in addition to its role in Civil War medicine, Stone shares the story of Patsy Cline, a famous country singer who was married at the church in the 1950s.
For World War II buffs, Stone likes to tell stories of Winston Churchill’s visits to Frederick. The British Prime Minster was famous for his deep knowledge of the American Civil War. Stone says that when he was traveling through Frederick the first time, en route to Camp David (then called Shangri-La) with President Franklin Roosevelt, he began reciting from memory John Greenleaf Whittier’s poem about Barbara Fritchie, a 95-year-old woman who, according to folklore, stood in defiance against the Confederate troops occupying Frederick.
Stone says running the tours helps him find those important historical tie-ins to more modern interests because the tours tend to draw together people with a lot of local knowledge who share stories with the group. When he learns new information that way, he researches it and brings it into his future tours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.