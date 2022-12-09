Six-day print delivery + full digital access - $4.61/week*
The light-covered trees on East Patrick Street created a luminous arch for Kris Kringle to ride through Friday evening. Children and people cheered as he passed by in a horse-drawn carriage.
The Kris Kringle Procession drew thousands to downtown Frederick to celebrate the holidays, as well as honor Frederick’s heritage.
The procession, which dates back to the 1980s, features Christmas characters of German origin as a nod to Frederick’s ties to the European country. Frederick’s sister cities are Schifferstadt and Mörzheim, Germany.
Kris Kringle was the obvious star of the procession, but he was also joined by his counterparts. There’s Krist Kindle, an angel-like woman who leaves gifts for children in small baskets, and Weihnachtsmann and Pelsnickle, who help Kris Kringle determine which children have been good or bad.
The parade also featured more modern characters like Jack Frost, the Snow Queen, Frosty the Snowman and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.
Ebenezer Scrooge hobbled down the street as well, yelling “Bah humbug!” to people watching the procession.
Ralph Beach was sitting on a brick wall on East Patrick Street, with his 2-year-old grandson, Ronan, in his lap.
Beach used to watch the procession when he was younger, and his favorite part was the music and marching bands. He was happy to be there with his family to see it again.
When Ronan was asked if he was excited to see Santa, Beach chimed in.
“No, you’re not — you live with Santa!” Beach said. And with a bushy white beard and a Santa hat, Beach did look eerily familiar.
Like Beach, Charlie Paisley also had fond memories of the procession.
He volunteered as a firefighter with Independent Hose Company and pulled the hose reels that are featured at the beginning of the procession. He also walked in it as a Boy Scout when he was younger.
His daughter, Huebner, loudly exclaimed, having just learned this bit of news. She clutched her elf doll and gaped at her father.
Huebner is 6, and this was her first time seeing the procession. She really wanted to see Santa, she said.
“I really love Santa because one time I saw Santa and I talked to him,” she said.
The parade also showcased local organizations and clubs in Frederick County, like the high school marching bands.
There were also the penny farthing racers, rolling along the street, decorated with Christmas lights. Sailing Through the Winter Solstice pulled a boat called the Holly Jolly Roger along the road, and kids on the boat wielded bubble guns.
Before the procession started, Ciara Williams and her cousin Ciara Hoy said they were ready to experience their first Kris Kringle Procession. They brought their children, Lennox, who is 14 months, and Sebastian, who is 5.
Though Williams and Hoy have lived in Frederick all of their lives, they had never heard of or seen the Kris Kringle Procession.
They came downtown Friday, saw there would be a procession, and thought it would be fun for the family.
“It feels so magical, like downtown,” Williams said. “Everybody’s outside. It’s not 12 degrees out.”
The cousins love Christmas, and the procession was a way to make memories with their family.
“It’s like the best season,” Williams said. “Christmas lights, Christmas parties, making memories with your family.”
“And now we can do that with our kids,” Hoy added.
If anyone knew anything about Christmas lights and holiday cheer, it was Liz Tinker and Kat Strauss. They were decked out in festive clothing — hats, Christmas light necklaces, snowflake leggings and elf shirts. Tinker was wearing a holiday onesie.
They visited family in Key West, Florida, last year and saw a Christmas procession there, Tinker said, and the people went all out. They thought they’d bring that same energy to Frederick.
As downtown Frederick residents, they love the city and feel that Christmas makes it a little extra special.
"You talk to strangers, you say hi more often," Tinker said. "... I think everybody gets a little bit nicer throughout the holidays."
With a wave and a smile, Tinker said: "Merry everything and happy always!"
