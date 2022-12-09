Kris Kringle Parade
Buy Now

Kris Kringle waves to children during the Kris Kringle Parade through downtown Frederick Friday night.

 Rudy Marsh, for the News-Post

The light-covered trees on East Patrick Street created a luminous arch for Kris Kringle to ride through Friday evening. Children and people cheered as he passed by in a horse-drawn carriage.

The Kris Kringle Procession drew thousands to downtown Frederick to celebrate the holidays, as well as honor Frederick’s heritage.

Photos: Kris Kringle Parade 2022

1 of 31

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription